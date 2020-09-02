Punky’s, one of the oldest businesses in Johnstown’s West End, has developed a new feel to it in recent months.
Scott Miller, son of the original owners Bob and Rosalyn “Punky” Miller, used funding from the city and Johnstown Redevelopment Authority to make upgrades to the restaurant, located at Harold Avenue’s big bend by the Oakhurst Playground. There is a new facade to the shop that opened in 1963 and a modernized kitchen that is used to make a variety of foods, including the restaurant’s well-known square-cut pizza and soft shell tacos.
On Tuesday, Miller and his business partner and girlfriend Shannon Glover were joined by Bob Miller and representatives of the Cambria Regional Chamber to celebrate the changes with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“I’m just trying to grow my mother’s name and the family business and keep it going,” Scott Miller said.
Amy Bradley, Cambria Regional Chamber’s president and CEO, also talked about the importance of the family tradition continuing.
“It feels good to see a young couple like this make a go of this,” Bradley said. “This is kind of a historic place. It’s neat that the father is here that started this. Now it’s being transitioned to the son. I just wish them wild success. I hope they do really, really well. I have no doubt that they will.”
Part of Miller’s goal is to expand sales of Punky’s taco shells that are staples for many people in the West End and throughout the city.
“My goal is to automate my shells to hopefully become a national company,” he said. “We are dealing with seven food distributors. We are into West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and parts of Ohio. My ultimate goal is to automate and build.”
Punky’s officially reopened, following all of the upgrades, on April 9, which was during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
“I was very skeptical about opening during COVID, but it was the best thing I did. … We had cars wrapped the whole way around our building waiting for over an hour, hour and a half to get our food during COVID,” said Miller, whose business delivers from Westmont to Seward.
