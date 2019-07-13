More than 100 former residents of Robindale gathered Saturday to celebrate a proclamation recognizing the Indiana County community that was washed away by the 1977 flood.
A plaque now stands on Power Plant Road, where a mining community once thrived.
Robindale is now etched into Indiana County’s historical records.
“I’ve never had a chance to meet the people who made up Robindale,” Indiana County Commissioner Rodney Ruddock said. “This is my chance today.”
History records the impact the July 19, 1977, flood had on Johnstown.
But many small communities were devastated by raging flood waters, the product of 11 inches of overnight rain.
Robinson was one. The flood chased people from their homes and they never returned.
“Therefore, today at this site we gather in the presence of God thanking him for having blessed us for the opportunity to have called Robindale our Indiana County home,” Ruddock said. “It is agreed by all in attendance here today there will never be another town compared to Robindale, no better place to grow up in.”
The proclamation was dated July 13, 2019, and signed by county commissioners.
Located along the Conemaugh River between Seward and New Florance, Robindale was developed in the early 1900s as a company town by the Conemaugh Smokeless Coal Co. Over the years, the village grew and prospered.
By 1977, Robindale had a church, a general store and nearly 100 homes all sitting in the shadow of a row of bony piles – composed of waste from nearby coal mines – and of the small power-generating state at the edge of the village.
To residents, Robinson was a place with caring families, playful children and friendly nicknames.
“Almost everybody in Robindale had a nickname,” said Kevin “Chico” McLaughlin. “My brother was Moo.”
McLaughlin said he was tagged with the nickname in the 1970s when the sitcom “Chico and the Man” was popular.
The Robindale reunion is special, he said.
“We try to get together as many times as we can,” said McLaughlin, who now lives in Seward. “It’s a great thing. They come from as far as North Carolina to be here.”
The oldest former resident in attendance was Albert “Fuzz” Fatula Sr.
Now 90 years old, Fatula said he was working in the mine that day.
Miners were on strike and a power outage kept him so busy, he was unaware of the flood until the next morning. No one from Robindale died in the flood.
“I was lucky nothing happened to me,” he said. “But this is the result,” he said, of the reunion.
Lynn “Hard” Harding, one of the event organizers, said the reunion is more than remembering the 1977 flood.
“It’s about the people and remembering where they came from,” he said.
“It’s all about family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.