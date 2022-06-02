An underground fire near Vine and Stonycreek streets led to a cascading effect that caused power outages in downtown Johnstown that lasted from Wednesday well into the early hours of Thursday morning.
The network, which is Penelec’s responsibility, needed to be reconfigured to deenergize the area around the manhole where the incident occurred, officials said.
That affected all areas of the multi-phase system.
“One caught fire (Wednesday), which overloaded the other ones and shut everything down,” Johnstown Fire Department Chief Robert Statler said.
“That was what they were trying to fix (Wednesday) that took so long was to get it repaired so that they didn’t overload the other lines.”
Statler continued: “It basically makes a redundant system.
“It’s not like overhead when a power line falls, you lose power in that area. The city jumps different phases of a system. There are redundant systems, but when one shuts down, the other ones have to pick up the load, which then overloads them.”
Penelec spokesman Todd Meyers said the original fire resulted when a piece of equipment at a manhole failed shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, causing a few outages, including at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
That outage lasted until about 11:15 a.m.
Then, around 6:45 p.m., an underground incident occurred at Locust Street that impacted 565 customers, according to Meyers. Approximately one hour later, power was shut down to another 250 customers so the manhole could be isolated.
“We believe that the problem was permitted from some of the heat that we had (Wednesday), but more importantly because of the system being out of its normal configuration so we could fix the first problem,” Meyers said.
Power came back on around 5 a.m. Thursday.
“Some of the reason that it took a little longer than usual was that there were some lightning and thunderstorms that were coming through that made it unsafe for them to be working underground when the lightning was going off around,” Meyers said.
Johnstown Housing Authority properties – Vine Street Tower, Connor Tower and Town House Tower. where many elderly and disabled individuals live – were among the affected buildings.
“First of all, whenever it happened, our after-hours answering service got bombarded,” JHA Executive Director Michael Alberts said.
Alberts said that staff members were on site for the entire outage, using generators to run elevators and minimal lighting.
No injuries or medical emergencies were reported at any of the towers, according to Alberts.
“Whenever something like this happens, our maintenance guys are on top of it,” Alberts said. “They had no problem sitting there overnight, coming in at 7 o’clock and not leaving until 4 in the morning. They know the buildings and care about the safety of the property and of the residents. It’s good to not have to beg people to go out when something like this happens. They’re on top of it.”
Power was also restored in time to not impact Showcase for Commerce, the annual defense contracting expo taking place at several locations, including 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
City Manager Ethan Imhoff spent part of Thursday morning checking on how the outages affected Showcase, businesses and residents.
“It was kind of an unexpected surprise, but it seems like everybody’s been patient and understanding,” Imhoff said.
Meyers said further investigation will be done into the fire and outages.
“The focus (Wednesday) was to get customers back on, but there still may be some damage out there that we need to sleuth out and repair,” Meyers said.
Other incidents have occurred recently, including when two manhole covers blew off on Market Street in March.
“I’d like Penelec to say what’s the cause,” said Curt Davis, a downtown resident. “I know things like this can happen, but there’s a frequency to it happening.”
City officials have been in contact with Penelec about the system.
“I have reached out to their senior management to discuss this situation in particular, but also the state of their infrastructure here in the city,” Imhoff said, “because obviously with events such as Showcase and Thunder (in the Valley) and Juneteenth, we have a full roster of summer events. It’s critical that we not have these occurrences, especially in the summertime with a lot of these events going on.”
Meyers did not immediately know the particulars about Johnstown’s system, but said, “We’re always upgrading the stuff that’s underground, but that doesn’t preclude it from having some incidents here and there, just like on the overhead stuff. It can be more dramatic underground.”
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
