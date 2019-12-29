As his son Liam watched in wonder the Johnstown Central Park Christmas tree light show, 26-year-old Trey Leeth was optimistic about the future of his community.
The Johnstown man said his hope for 2020 is “more growth and positivity in my city.”
Leeth was among Central Park visitors this weekend interviewed by The Tribune-Democrat about their hopes for the new year.
“I’d like us to get more interactive and see a lot more people getting into the community and getting united,” Leeth said.
He was not alone in sharing good thoughts for the city.
“We’d like to see continued forward progress in the downtown,” Joan Dill said.
Alissa Liefreid said, “I want to see this city clean up and have more peace, and for more people come in for the businesses and make more jobs to make it nice again.”
Ken Geary, executive director of the Pennsylvania Mountains Chapter, American Red Cross, is seeing progress.
“As I look around town here, I see nothing but hope for the future,” he said in Central Park.
“This is fantastic. I have high hopes for the town.”
Geary included a little community advice, saying, “Let’s try to be kind to each other.”
Roberta Schlosser has this hope for Johnstown in 2020: “That the economic boom that’s happening everywhere else will come here.”
Some have hope for Johnstown’s small businesses.
“I hope people continue to support our community, and we continue to develop small businesses in the area,” John Galiote said.
Flood City Cafe owner Kristy Hagan was helping operate the refreshment stand on Friday.
“My hope that my family is happy and healthy and that my business in Downtown Johnstown continues to thrive and I continue to see my wonderful customers come into the cafe every day,” Hagan said.
Richard and Lisa Holbay were among those who shared hopes for themselves, along with hopes for their community.
Richard Holbay wants “improved health for our whole family.”
His wife added, “I’d like to see stores and more people shopping in our area.”
Ben and Chelsey Miller, of Windber, brought their daughter Adiley to the park.
“Our hope for our family is to grow closer to God, and to see the same for our community – to see God in our community and grow closer to him as well,” Ben Miller said.
Several of those interviewed are hoping for less divisiveness in the region and nation.
“I hope for peace and for everybody get along and for people to stop hating each other,” Karen Weinzerl said.
“And I hope the next year to be better than this year.”
“I hope that people can unify and get along,” John Helmers said. “Despite divisions, I think people still have common goals on how to live life and get along.
“If we all did that, it would be pretty good.”
Joey Becker, 17, said, “I hope people become more patient.”
Emily Cooper included her desire to be part of the solution.
“I hope to be a better person and a better member of society and help continue to fight the opioid crisis,” Cooper said.
Washington area resident Catherine Hayward was thinking nationally.
“My hope for 2020 is that all Americans are given a reason in their own lives to be hopeful,” Hayward said. “I hope for positive change in the world that gives other people hope for their own goals and the own lives.”
Hayward was visiting the park with Johnstown-native Nolan DiFrancesco, who now lives in the Washington area.
“I hope to reconnect with old friends and find success in all things,” DiFrancesco said. “I’d like to start a new carbon capture and utilization business.”
Jan Jeschonek, 72, has specific goals.
“2020 is going to be my year of great adventures,” Jeschonek said. “I have several trips planned. I want to explore the seven wonders of Pennsylvania and I want to explore the seven wonders of the Laurel Highlands. I think we live in such a great area, and I’m going to enjoy it much more than in the past.”
Three of those interviewed were thinking about the November election.
“I hope that (President Donald) Trump gets reelected in 2020 and they slip in Mike Pence in 2024 for eight years,” Owen Magargee, of Hermitage, said.
“I hope Trump gets elected, and peace around the world would be a good thing,” Ted McClintock said. “I think we are enjoying the product of Trump’s efforts with the economy.”
Kerry Masterine had a different view.
“My hope is happiness and health for my family and peace on earth for everybody – and a new president,” she said.
Tammy Wargo has a personal New Year’s wish for her grandson, who has an autoimmune disease:
“A cure for Myles. That’s what I want for 2020.”
