SOMERSET – The horse community of Somerset County dug deep for one of their own on Sunday.
Perfect weather brought a strong turnout for the Somerset Saddle Club’s July horse show, with about 150 horses competing in 40 different classes.
When they weren’t in the show ring, many riders took time to visit the basket party being held for saddle club member Scott Norris, who lost his main barn to fire earlier this month.
Supporters contributed 58 baskets for the raffle, which raised more than $2,100 to help Norris rebuild at Double Rocking R Farm in Stonycreek Township.
“Everyone was so supportive,” said event organizer Elizabeth Wyandt, of Hooversville. “People bought $100 worth of tickets at a time.”
Last week, Norris told The Tribune-Democrat the barn and equipment were insured, but he expected to have additional expenses.
The insurance settlement has not been finalized, but Norris moved forward by purchasing a new tractor.
“The hay don’t wait,” he said. “I had to have a tractor.”
The Somerset Saddle Club’s monthly summer shows have been a staple in the equestrian community for decades, club President Sheri Conn said on Sunday.
“People love their horses, and they love to show,” Conn said in the show ring announcer’s booth. “It’s the same as kids playing baseball. You have horses, and you do stuff with them.”
Sunday’s show featured both “pleasure” riding classes and games, such as barrel races and pole bending.
Pleasure classes include events where the horse is judged on its gait and appearance, as well as events where the riders’ skills are judged, Conn explained.
A Saturday night games horse show included more timed events.
The club is hosting a regional horse show on Sunday, with its next regular shows Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.
