SOMERSET, Pa. – Former Somerset County 911 Director Bradley Lavan faces a list of felonies, accused of committing sex acts against five children over a two-year period.
The incidents are alleged to have all occurred at his Somerset Township home with children as young as 3 years old, according to Somerset Borough police.
In one case, Lavan, 30, showed one of the children pornography "as a teaching tool," Acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar said.
Lavan is also a previous regional director with the local chapter of Boy Scouts of America who served with Somerset Township Fire Department while working for the county until his March suspension.
Cox said there was no indication Lavan committed criminal sex acts involving children at his county workplace.
But they acknowledged through his private involvement in various organizations, it's possible he would have had contact with children in other jurisdictions.
If any of that contact was inappropriate, "we urge you to come forward now and speak with law enforcement," Metzgar said, acknowledging they are continuing to investigate.
Lavan was lodged in Somerset County Jail following arraignment after failing to post $750,000 straight bond.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.