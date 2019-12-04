Organizers started a new holiday tradition Wednesday with Light Up the Season celebration at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
More than 100 people gathered outside Pasquerilla Center for the Performing Arts as dusk was falling. Cookies and hot beverages helped create a festive atmosphere on a cold night.
"Welcome to our annual Light Up the Season celebration to light up a season of good will," Pitt-Johnstown President Jem Spectar said. "This is a season where we hope we will have a peaceful and wonderful and loving time with family and friends."
Spectar also gave best wishes to Pitt students as they complete final exams and head home for the holiday break. He recognized volleyball coaches Justin and Joanna Haupt for their accomplishments.
With that, Spectar led the countdown to light up, featuring blue and gold lighting across the front of the Pasquerilla building, nearby entrance to the Living and Learning Center and lobbies of John P. Murtha Center for Public Service and National Competitiveness and John P. Murtha Science and Engineering building.
The Pitt-Johnstown Concert Choir performed several holiday numbers.
Wednesday's light-up event replaces the Moxham Light-Up event at Park Avenue playground. Initiated in 2014, the Moxham event honored the University of Pittburgh's original Johnstown "asphalt campus" on Cypress Avenue.
Eric Sloss, Pitt-Johnstown’s executive director for communications, said the Light Up the Season event on campus was launched to invite the entire community.
"This is going to be an annual event to celebrate the season," Sloss said. "We invite all of Johnstown's neighborhoods to celebrate with us."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.