A pie-eating contest Sunday at Corner Coffee Shoppe was designed to offer the community a taste of the typical Johnstown Mill Rats game-day experience.
Janpaul Villa got a whole plateful.
The Johnstown woman polished off an apple pie in three minutes, outpacing two fellow contestants in a contest held to mark “Pi Day” – the annual celebration on March 14, or 3/14, of the mathematical constant whose first three digits are 3.14 – and the upcoming debut of the Mill Rats in the collegiate Prospect League on May 27.
“This is the kind of stuff you’re going to see every game,” said Jeff Raymond, the Mill Rats’ director of entertainment. “Things that are fun and often a little messy – 30 times a year. There have been baseball teams here before ... but we think the entertainment here will be completely unique.”
Three Mill Rats fans found that out face-first Sunday. Selected from a social media contest, the trio donned plastic garbage bags and crouched over the Scalp Avenue restaurant’s lunch counter to see who could gobble down a pie the fastest.
Villa arrived ready for the moment, wearing a shirt that read “Is there any more ... Pi?”
Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky, a longtime professional baseball umpire, accepted the invitation to call the contest, arriving with a baseball mask and a Mill Rats-themed COVID-19 safety mask.
“I spent 10 years doing this in the Frontier League ... and some Eastern League games, but nothing like this,” he said with a laugh. “I don’t get to umpire as much as I used to before becoming commissioner, so I was glad to do it.”
Villa said this was her first attempt at a pie-eating contest.
“It was messy, but I had a lot of fun,” she said.
Recalling countless evenings spent with her grandfather watching AAABA baseball games, Villa said she’s looking forward to the Mill Rats debut – and stepping up to the mound to throw the ceremonial first pitch. Villa won that honor Sunday, as well as a $25 gift certificate to the Corner Coffee Shop and four game-day tickets.
Raymond promised there will be more to come.
“For us,” he said, “it’s not just about what happens in the middle of the inning, but between innings, too.”
