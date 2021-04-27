Johnstown's only shared photography studio is open, bringing the city's arts corridor more into focus.
The Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony Tuesday for Studio 32, located at 32 Walnut St.
The studio features 4,000 square feet of creative collaboration space, room to meet with clients, props, multiple studios, free parking, a dressing room outfitted with a hanging rack, makeup table and private bathroom, ground-level entrances and high-speed Wi-Fi.
There's also an Airbnb above the studio.
Owners Ed Dreikorn and Leah Spangler said Studio 32 is a creative co-working space for both emerging and professional photographers.
The studio's location is along the two-mile stretch of downtown Johnstown planned to become an "Iron to Arts Corridor," a name combining the town's industrial history with what organizers say will be a renaissance through the arts.
The multi-million dollar project has been in development since 2018, initiated by a collaboration of business, governmental agencies and nonprofits.
"Part of the downtown redevelopment idea is the Iron to Arts corridor," Dreikorn said. Granted, "there are a lot of other organizations and venues that have yet to appear, but we want to be part of this larger arts scene."
Across the street from Studio 32, another part of the corridor is in development. Last August, the Artist-Blacksmith’s Association of North America entered a 10-year lease to use the century-old Johnstown Train Station as its first-ever permanent headquarters.
Johnstown is already home to the Center for Metal Arts, which, in 2018, opened at the former Cambria Iron Co. blacksmith shop, a 19th-century structure with a historic power hammer.
And at 126 Walnut Street, ArtHouse6 has galleries, studios and lodging so that artists and patrons can visit the region.
With the assistance from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority provided funding for Dreikorn to update the facade of Studio 32.
"Studio 32 is an exciting example of positive redevelopment in the City," JRA Executive Director Melissa Komar said. "This property being brought back into reuse is vital to the Iron to Arts corridor. Project by project, this corridor is being developed."
