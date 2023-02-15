CHAMPION – When Joseph Ray stepped into the gate prior to his alpine skiing race, he told himself to be brave and focus on crossing the finish line.
"I feel really good," the Westmoreland County athlete said Wednesday while taking a break from competition. "There's no pressure or fear and I have no anxiety issues.
"I'm looking to win."
As Special Olympics Pennsylvania Winter Games kicked off Monday, more than 200 athletes competing in alpine skiing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing took to the slopes at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in the hopes of winning gold medals.
"I like being with the other athletes and coaches and spending time with everyone," said Spence, 30, who has been skiing since he was a child.
"I'm so excited to see everyone. I missed it and was ready to come out and compete."
Mike Ermer, SOPA's competition director for the western region, said after a two-year pandemic hiatus, it's thrilling to have the games back to in-person.
"We did the virtual thing and made the best we could out of that, but it's not the same," he said.
"Being back in-person and being able to interact with everybody from their fellow athletes to coaches to the volunteers are vital. It's positive vibes all over the place and athletes are excited and super happy to be back."
Tim Spence, an alpine skier from Butler County, has been participating in the Winter Games for 20 years, and has accumulated a large collection of medals.
"I get a tiny bit nervous, but I'm focused and excited and ready to go," the 50 year old said.
"I always say a prayer."
Spence said leading up to the games, he practiced every Sunday at Hidden Valley Resort.
"I'm prepared and ready to go," he said.
Spence said it's nice to be able to see the other athletes.
"I have some friends here and I missed this," he said.
Eric County alpine athlete Jawon Jones has been skiing for more than 10 years and has competed in numerous Winter Games.
"I tell myself that I can do it," he said.
"I focus on positive thinking and I get myself mentally prepared, so when I do get up there, I got it. I want to hit the gates and go fast."
Jones said it feels good to be back with the other athletes.
"I love coming here and competing and seeing old friends and making new friends," he said.
"You get to be a part of something really special."
TaylorVon Livingston was volunteering with the games for the first time.
"I heard about this on our school news and I thought it would be fun to help," said the Connellsville Area High School student.
"It's super fun and everyone is just loving going down the mountain."
As a volunteer, Livingston's job is to help athletes get ready for their runs and to offer support throughout the competition.
"I hope they are having fun and win some awards," she said.
"It's important for them to come and get new experiences and compete with others. It's a good challenge."
Ermer said the goal is to see athletes back on the slopes competing and having fun.
"Some of them haven't been on the slopes very much over the past few years," he said.
"It's like riding a bike for a lot of them, but they just haven't had a chance to ride a bike for a while."
Following competition on Thursday, the games will wrap up with closing ceremonies at each competition site.
