Mike Sullivan owned a golden retriever named “Coach” in college.
Even back then, that name provided his friend and hockey teammate at Boston University, John Bradley, an indication of what kind of future awaited Sullivan, who played 11 seasons in the National Hockey League and has coached the Pittsburgh Penguins since 2016.
“He was a great NHL player and played a lot of years,” Bradley said. “But I think everybody always knew that he was going to be a coach – and not just a coach, but he was going to be a great coach.”
Sullivan currently ranks as one of the top coaches in the sport, having become the first American-born coach to capture multiple Stanley Cups when he took the Pittsburgh Penguins to titles in 2016 and 2017.
Throughout the years, Sullivan and Bradley – both fourth-round picks in the league’s 1987 draft – have maintained a close friendship. So, recently, Bradley, Bishop McCort Catholic High School’s longtime head coach, extended an invitation to his old teammate to speak at a Lessons in Leadership reception on Tuesday, sponsored by the Cambria Regional Chamber, which is led by his wife, Amy Bradley, president and chief executive officer.
Amy Bradley helped bring Sullivan to Johnstown by playing up the city’s rich hockey history, which includes decades of minor league games, the current Johnstown Tomahawks, the movie “Slap Shot” and title of Kraft Hockeyville USA.
“What I impressed upon him was that this town loves its hockey and you will be warmly received,” she said.
Sullivan met with guests, told stories about the Penguins and provided insight into leadership when addressing the business organization during the reception held inside the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center in downtown Johnstown.
“I think there are so many parallels to what we do in sports with the business world,” Sullivan said during an interview before the gathering. “At the end of the day, it’s really about managing people, and trying to get the most out of people, and working cooperatively as a team to try to maximize the potential of the group.
“Whether you’re a manager in the business world or you’re a professional hockey coach, that challenge is the same. I can share some of the experiences that I’ve had as the head coach as the Penguins and some of the successes that we’ve had, but also with some of the challenges that we’ve had over the last four years or so.”
Wessel & Co. CEO Joel Valentine, one of almost 100 people to attend the event, also mentioned some of the connections between sports and leadership during an interview.
“Sports and business relate sometimes and it’s good to hear from a leader that is well recognized and obviously very successful on how we can better implement some of those things in what we do in business,” Valentine said.
Valentine added: “I think being a good team player is one of the most important (lessons). We learn that from sports at a very young age sometimes and carry it over into the business world and your day-to-day life.”
During his time with the Penguins, Sullivan has coached some of the top stars in the game, including Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.
“The difference between coaching in the NHL and other leagues in the world is managing the stars,” Sullivan said during his presentation. “That’s the biggest challenge. And it continues to be the biggest challenge for coaches.
“You’ve got to manage the stars. You have to find a way to hold them accountable and you still have to cooperate with them at the same time. Because we all know how that works when a coach and a star player are at odds. Ninety-nine out of about 100 times, we know who wins that.”
He also paid compliments to two local members of the Penguins organization – athletic trainer Chris Stewart and equipment manager Dana Heinze – both Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame members who were part of the recent Stanley Cup teams.
Heinze and Stewart have both been part of four different Cup title seasons.
“Super guys,” Sullivan said. “Super guys. They’re great team guys. They’re part of a group of support staff behind the scenes that make the Penguins what they are, that make the Penguins the first-class organization that they are. They work extremely hard. They’re good team guys. They put the team always ahead of themselves. They work long, tireless hours, and they never complain. They love what they do. They love the Penguins. They love being a part of our organization. And I know our players are very appreciative of what they do.”
Last season, Sullivan, Stewart and Heinze were part of a Penguins team that earned 100 regular season points but then got swept out in the first round of the playoffs by the New York Islanders – causing the head coach to reevaluate his own leadership performance entering the upcoming 2019-2020 season.
“I’ve done a lot of soul searching over the last six or eight weeks and how I can be better as a coach and how we can be better as a coaching staff in order to bring the right message to the players so that we can get the results that we all expected,” Sullivan said. “The expectations are high around our team, as they should be because of the talent that we have. I’m excited to go back to training camp this year and start a new challenge with a new season.”
