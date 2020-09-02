BOSWELL – A Laurel Mountain landmark was gutted by fire early Wednesday, claiming the well-known Jenner Township bar's owner inside, investigators said.
In the hours after 10 fire departments spanning two counties fought to save Walat's Bar and Grill, a steady procession of family members, friends and self-described "regulars" gathered around the scorched space to mourn the loss of 66-year-old Martin Walat, a co-owner of the namesake pub.
Responders said Walat was found near the bar's seating area after they doused the fire.
Friends such as Bryan Whitlock of Jenner Township said the roadside bar was a cherished part of the man's life – and he sometimes stayed there after long nights.
"He was a jokester who loved to interact with people who came in ... whether they were from the mountain here or tourists," Whitlock said. "This bar was part of him. He was proud of it."
Walat operated the bar for well over a decade, creating menu items that fit his larger-than-life personality – with his over-stacked carved ham sandwich on top of that list, Whitlock said.
"I just can't believe he's gone," said Susan Chamberlin, also of Jenner Township, as she walked past a pile of carbonized debris that occupied a space where the bar room's exterior wall once stood.
She described Walat as a colorful character who was always there to help someone in need.
His bar was like a friend, too, she added, saying the site became a second home for many patrons who grew to call Walat a friend.
To Dave Schneider, of Jenner Township, Walat was "a social butterfly."
"Marty was a character. He knew everyone and everybody knew him," said Schneider, who dates Walat's sister and has known the man for nearly 20 years.
State police said a fire marshal ruled the fire accidental.
State police said an investigation determined the blaze originated in the bar area. As of Wednesday evening, the cause remained undetermined.
The blaze was reported just before 6 a.m.
Jennerstown Fire Chief Dave Robertson said the bar was closed at the time, according to the Associated Press.
At least 10 fire departments from both counties responded, including Jennerstown Fire Department, which handles the area.
They were joined by Boswell, Acosta, Sipesville, Somerset, Stoystown and Friedens. From Westmoreland County, Chestnut Ridge Fire Department, based in Stahlstown, responded, as did the Ligonier borough and township volunteer fire departments, 911 officials reported.
