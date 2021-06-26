Sunshine splashed the chrome of motorcycles as they rolled out for the Grand Thunder Parade, which comprised about 200 bikers representing charities, U.S Armed Forces, and families.
Navy veteran David Harris, of Pittsburgh, was among the riders with armed forces flags leading the pack from the Commerce Center at Broad Street Saturday afternoon, past Sargent's Stadium at the Point and into downtown Johnstown.
"It's an honor," he said. "I'm thankful for Johnstown to put this on every year."
Mission-oriented groups including the Blairsville Eagle Riders, which raises funds for charities, and the Elks Riders Lodge 175, which supports local veterans, had riders in the parade.
The four-day-long Thunder in the Valley rally brought together people from across the country.
Bob Gerber, of Jefferson, Georgia, said his family is originally from Johnstown, and he visits for Thunder in the Valley every year. He and his daughter have made a family tradition of participating in the Grand Thunder Parade. They've done it for 14 years, he said.
Another Georgia visitor with family roots in Johnstown in the parade was Billy Ressler, founder of Broken Chains Ministry, a Christian-based recovery ministry for drug and alcohol addiction.
"I've met so many people who are open and friendly," Ressler said.
About 16 family and friends of Justin Colvin and Julia Sahayda joined the parade dressed as superheroes including Batman, Spiderman, Captain America, and the Hulk.
"It's our first year doing this parade," he said. "I love being around these people."
Three-year-old Memphis Daniels, of West Taylor Township, enjoyed seeing the superheroes drive past him on Broad Street and the candy bikers gave out, said his grandmother, Vickie Daniels.
"I thought it was awesome," she said. "The parade has become more family-oriented."
