SALISBURY – Safety improvements to the existing two-lane section of Route 219 in southern Somerset County are needed even if funding for a the final four-lane section becomes available.
That was the message from engineers presenting options for upgrades Wednesday during an open house at Salisbury Volunteer Fire Department.
Those attending Wednesday's open house were asked to complete surveys rating the importance of 10 safety issues addressed by eight proposed projects featured on engineer drawings around the fire hall.
The eight proposals were developed after evaluating comments collected at an April open house, project manager Jessica Urbas said on Wednesday.
"We talked to a lot of the stakeholders on what are the needs of the existing (road), with the idea of identifying improvements ... that we can do to the existing alignment to make it safer for the people that are using 219 now,” said Vince Greenland, PennDOT assistant district executive for design.
The eight possible projects include drainage work, tree removal and embankment work for sight distance, intersection improvements, a traffic light upgrade, passing zone reviews and the resurfacing of the entire 7-mile section, with widened shoulders and edge rumble strips.
"These are projects that could be part of the safety program," Urbas said. "We are looking to upgrade this road and to maintain this road."
The existing roadway from the Maryland border north to the Meyersdale end of four-lane Route 219 will continue to be an important roadway, even if the final four-lane section is built, Greenland said.
"These improvements will be in place, and are going to be of good use, even if there is money to build an extension of 219," Greenland said. "Obviously, we don't have the money for that (new highway) right now, so that money that we have to spend on the existing 219 will be put to good use."
A Maryland project underway to realign Route 219 interchange with Interstate 68 is not directly related to any proposed improvements for Somerset County, Greenland said. The project was developed out of a joint study with PennDOT to identify a future alignment for a four-lane Route 219.
