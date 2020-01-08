Dolly Warnick was rehabilitating from knee replacement surgery right around the same time Johnstown’s now well-known 36-foot-tall animated Christmas tree was first installed in Central Park for the 2015-2016 holiday season.
So, in order to get exercise, she would walk around the park as the tree – with its more than 70,000 lights – played Christmas carols that rang loudly throughout downtown.
“I had to do exercise, so why not come down here and do it good,” Warnick, a resident of the city’s Roxbury neighborhood, said.
She has frequently visited the park ever since.
“That’s what I still do,” she said. “I just love it. I just come down here and walk and just jive with the music. I just love it.”
And, on Wednesday, Warnick joined dozens of other folks for Last Lights, an event when the tree is displayed for the final time during the season before being torn down and stored away until November.
“I love it,” Warnick said. “I just love it so much. I don’t want to see it go.”
Songs filled the park from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Then, the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, which organizes events involving the tree, played what member Sharon Honkus called “just a tease for next year” – “Little Drummer Boy” by For King & Country, which will be added to the song rotation next holiday season. And that was it, the tree fell silent.
Honkus credited the tree with bringing people to downtown this year and ever since 2015.
“This is my 24th Christmas in town,” Honkus said. “It’s just amazing what a difference the tree has made. There were times you would come through town at Christmastime and there was never anybody in here. It’s so different now.”
Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership President Melissa Radovanic sees the tree as a key part of what she considers to be a recent revitalization of downtown.
“I think we’ve seen – after five years – that the Christmas tree at Central Park has brought a new sense of pride and hope and a certain vibrancy to the downtown,” Radovanic said. “There are many factors involved. We’ve seen downtown become a better place over the past five years, and we know that the Christmas tree has a lot to do with that. So we’re very proud of our efforts, and we’re looking forward to being back again in November.”
