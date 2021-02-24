Terrance Ballard’s barbecue restaurants are the results of a decades-old dream – and many generations of family traditions.
When he was growing up in Penn Hills, Allegheny County, the aroma of home-cooked food always filled the air anytime his family gathered, he said.
“My uncles always had a 55-gallon drum grill outside, and anytime we got together it’d be going – two or three of them,” Ballard said.
“Barbecue was always part of our history. My pap was a barbecue man. My aunts and uncles, too.”
For Ballard, operating Rayne’s Backyard BBQ is a chance to share some of his family’s cherished traditions – tender ribs, fried catfish, collard greens and hearty side dishes – with Johnstown and Indiana. He said his menu offers the communities a little taste of Black culture, too.
“A lot of these recipes have been passed down through the years,” Ballard said, recalling aunts and uncles showing him how to “put love” into a dish, tenderize meat and cook low and slow.
The Johnstown man operates eateries inside 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial and at 2045 S. Sixth St. in White Township, just south of Indiana Borough.
But while he’s opened both locations within the past three years, Rayne’s Backyard BBQ was anything but an overnight success.
‘I picked here’
Ballard said he graduated from the then-Culinary Arts Institute in downtown Pittsburgh in 1988 with a degree in food service management and followed that path to jobs in Baltimore, and then Johnstown in 1991.
But he ended up spending years working at a western Pennsylvania power plant before the culinary calling drew him back into the kitchen, he said.
A close Pittsburgh-area friend, Dre Woods Sr., opened a catering business known for barbecue. When the two got together, they often challenged one another to “cook-offs” just to see who had the most flavorful ribs or chicken, Ballard said.
Before long, he began thinking about offering his dishes to his new home community – Johnstown.
He operated a booth at Thunder in the Valley and set up a smoker in Hornerstown in 2016.
In 2018, he said he started talking with officials with Zamias Services about finding a more permanent location.
“I picked here,” Ballard said, standing inside a kitchen space in the War Memorial arena.
‘A lot in common’
Ballard’s eatery serves the public Wednesdays through Sundays – serving up dishes smoked slowly over his grill outside the venue.
He’s also added a food truck for special events.
Ballard said the restaurant business has served as an opportunity to meet and chat with people of every walk of life and many nationalities – reminding him that people are a lot more alike than they might first appear, he said.
Many times a customer’s order turns into a conversation about family, traditions and food “experiences,” he said with a smile.
“Racism, to me – a lot of times – is about people putting their preconceived notions, stereotypes and ideas ahead of recognizing someone else as a fellow human,” he said. “Once you start talking to someone, you realize that’s not the case. We have a lot in common.”
People will never see eye to eye on everything – “but judge a person for who you are dealing with, not the whole world,” he said.
‘Need each other’
Ballard said “soul food” is a bridge to addressing issues that are important during these sometimes divisive times, he said.
He recalled memories of gathering at the table with his family as a boy – “having conversations” about the day’s events. Sometimes on difficult days, his mother would remind him to put himself in someone else’s shoes – and “be understanding” before drawing conclusions.
“We have to stand up (for ourselves),” Ballard said. “But say it with respect and in a kind way.”
With COVID-19 continuing to impact lives, homes and businesses, it’s more important than ever to stand together, he said.
“We need each other,” he said.
Ballard credited his mother, Geneva, for showing him from an early age to lead by example, serve God and continue setting goals in life – adding that it’s a big reason behind his restaurants’ ongoing success.
“I think part of it is that people see the work I’ve put in – Johnstown is a town that respects hard work,” he said. “We’re survivors.”
