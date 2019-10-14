Park Boneyard is about to come back to haunted life.
On Monday, Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership volunteers placed tombstones, hooked up audio and visual connections and installed jack o’ lanterns throughout the 512-square-foot “cemetery” located in downtown Johnstown’s Central Park.
The animated musical display, which plays “The Addams Family” theme song, “Ghostbusters,” “This Is Halloween” and “Thriller,” will officially be started on Saturday at 8 p.m., following Fall Family Fun Day and the showing of the movie “Beetlejuice.”
“Discover enjoys putting on this display for the kids,” Jeff Konicky, a volunteer, said.
The partnership first installed the Halloween display in 2018, following the success of the animated Christmas tree that has become a centerpiece of the holiday season in Johnstown.
“The community got really excited about the Halloween display last year, again building on our success from Christmastime,” Melissa Radovanic, the partnership’s president, said. “We were happy to do it. It was a little rainy last Halloween season, so we’re hoping to have more guests come this year.”
Radovanic added: “We notice that people like initiatives and people like events, and so we thought why can’t we create another initiative around Halloween. It’s the second most decorated holiday after Christmas, so we might as well say that Halloween’s our thing, too.”
Park Boneyard will be animated every night through Halloween from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on weekdays and until 10 p.m. on weekends.
