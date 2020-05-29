Watching Westmont Hilltop parades from their yard is nothing new for the Harbaugh family because their home is located just below the high school, but the senior parade on Friday held a special meaning.
Cris Harbaugh said he and his wife, Jill, made sure to bring their three children out to show their school spirit.
“It’s important to show the kids support for the school,” he explained.
The Harbaughs weren’t the only group set up on the roadside to watch. Their neighbors were picking out good seats nearby and other community members lined Menoher Boulevard to cheer on the graduates.
“It’s good to see a good turnout,” Harbaugh said.
Decorated student vehicles were escorted by various emergency services from the high school through town to the elementary school.
This was the culmination of a monthlong celebration that featured yard signs with the students’ names and photos lining Menoher and a 30-foot by 10-foot banner reading “We (heart) our seniors” that was attached to the elementary school.
“Today could have been a very sad day,” high school Principal Lynn Clement said. “I’m glad we chose to flip it and do something positive.”
Friday was the original date set for graduation before the COVID-19 pandemic, she explained, and the administration wanted to do something to celebrate the class of 2020 instead of letting the date go by without notice.
“We wanted to do something super fun,” Clement said.
After several discussions and a few surveys, it was agreed the parade was the best option.
“It’s a great way to end our last week of school,” senior class President Eliza Crans said.
This “untraditional” way of ending her school career fit perfectly with the way the last few months have gone, she explained.
Crans described the last few months of her senior year as “heartbreaking,” but commended the administration for working to celebrate the class of 2020 and added that she was happy to be a part of the group that redefined what graduation is.
“It really means something that we get to have something on May 29, the date of our actual graduation,” Eliza said. “Just because it’s not traditional doesn’t mean it’s not amazing.”
Her father, Bill, viewed the situation the same way.
He said Eliza was the youngest of his three children and her graduating was the end of an era for him, so how appropriate to celebrate with a parade.
Crans admitted that not seeing his youngest get the “normal” senior year was tough to see but he was glad Westmont was able to put a parade together to celebrate the students.
Jennifer Boyd, who was celebrating her son, Connor, offered her “kudos” to the administration as well, stating that they’ve gone to “great lengths” for the seniors.
“Everyone coming together and bonding has made it really awesome,” Boyd said.
Dressed in his cap and gown, Connor said he was somewhat upset that he’d missed out on some of the activities he had been looking forward to and that he wouldn’t have a “traditional” graduation, but was glad to participate in the parade.
“We keep saying ‘don’t think about what you didn’t get, think about the fact that you’re the only class to get yard signs, a 30-foot banner and unique mashed potato bowls,’ ” Clement said.
The evening wrapped up with the students receiving the mashed potato bowls, a favorite in the cafeteria at the school, and popcorn to take home to watch a video presentation honoring the students that was put on the district website.
