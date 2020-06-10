Two men apparently drowned Tuesday while fishing in the Wilmore Dam Reservoir.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said emergency crews were called to the scene just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after kayakers found the two men floating in the water.
Firefighters, police and emergency medical crews were initially dispatched.
One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was transported by ambulance to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center where he died in the emergency department, Lees said.
“The coroner’s office, along with the (state) Fish and Boat Commission and Summerhill Township Police Department are in the early stages of this investigation, trying to piece together what happened,” Lees said at the Wilmore Dam boat launch area. “At this time, there does not appear to be anything suspicious about this incident.”
It appears the men had been fishing from a small boat, Lees said. There were no others fishing with them.
The coroner’s office is working to identify the victims and notify family, although Lees said some relatives were at the dam area Tuesday evening.
Autopsies will be performed Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of death, he said.
Wilmore Reservoir is owned by the Cambria-Somerset Authority.
The dam is in Summerhill Township north of WIlmore Borough. The 195-acre lake covers parts of Munster, Portage and Summerhill Townships.
