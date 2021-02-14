During her time as a nurse, Toya Thomas saw firsthand how discrimination and ignorance can breed resentment and distrust.
But she’s also seen how unhindered discussions can sometimes overcome those issues.
“Open communication – putting your own feelings to the side sometimes and understanding where people come from and what they deal with – is so important to us being unified and being able to stand together,” she said.
The Greater Johnstown graduate has had patients who didn’t want her to care for them or were “fearful” of her because they thought she might hurt them due to the color of her skin – encounters she never expected to have. Although she said those were humiliating and heartbreaking situations, Thomas found that the best way to overcome the distrust was to talk to the patients and show them how well she could care for them.
A similar sentiment can be used for race relations locally, she believes.
“You don’t know who you’re dealing with until you open the door for communication,” Thomas said.
She’s carried that concept into her teaching at Greater Johnstown, where she’s been the health occupations instructor for the last two years.
Thomas provides her students with an environment where they can voice their concerns and share their thoughts.
She said adults need to remember that students are “consumed in social media” and, just because there’s good information out there, it doesn’t mean those learners aren’t exposed to videos or posts that might negatively change or influence their opinions.
“We have to be there to let them speak their piece, but also give them truth and give them a way to maybe direct that negative energy,” Thomas said.
Youth movement
With open communication in mind, she thinks the next generation may be the ones to ultimately heal racial divides.
“It’s going to be their voices,” she said. “It might start with us guiding them and showing them the way to approach the situation. But it’s going to have to be their voices. They’re going to have to take ownership of it.”
She added that ushering young people into “these new race relations, topics and conversations” is important because of their advanced communication skills and the tools available to them.
In her opinion, the path forward is to give younger individuals the opportunity to run with these concepts, such as open dialogue, and to do better than those who have come before.
But Thomas acknowledged that as a society, not just locally but also across the country, there’s a long way to go regarding race relations. That was highlighted for her by the Black Lives Matter protests of last year and by the misconceptions that surround the movement.
“It’s not saying that Black lives are the only lives that matter,” Thomas said. “What is important is that it needs to be displayed that Black lives are important and they matter, too, because the behaviors toward them or the treatment toward them is unlike any other race.”
Nursing to education
The Johnstown native has lived in the city her whole life, partially in Old Conemaugh Borough and Kernville.
Through shadowing programs at the high school, Thomas determined that she wanted to pursue a career in health.
Her profession was also partly inspired by her father’s interactions with nurses while she was growing up. Thomas said her dad was ill for some time, and she would see how he was cared for by staff at medical facilities. He would also share stories about how other people treated him when no one else was around.
She attended the Conemaugh School of Nursing and is a registered nurse in the state.
After participating in that career for some time, the 36-year-old decided to pursue a different field of work that would allow her to have more time with her family. That’s how she ended up at her alma mater.
Tyffany Wolf, Thomas’ friend for about 13 years, described her as an amazing person who always puts others first and as a great mom, wife and nurse. Sometimes, Thomas has to be reminded to take care of herself because she’s continuously trying to help others, Wolf added.
“She’s always there when you need her,” Wolf said.
But the former nurse is more than just a friend. She also teaches Wolf’s children at Greater Johnstown. In that regard, Wolf described the educator as respectful and helpful.
“She’s a good teacher,” she said.
