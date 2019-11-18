EBENSBURG – The new $22 million Conemaugh Ebensburg outpatient center opening later this month along Route 22 represents and expansion and consolidation of health care services in central Cambria County, leaders say.
“This building is a culmination of bringing all of our services in the community of Ebensburg together in one site,” Tony Campagna, Conemaugh Memorial vice president for post-acute and ancillary services, said Monday during a media preview tour.
Located near the Route 219 interchange along Route 22 in Cambria Township, the 41,550-square-foot building includes primary and specialty care services, along with lab, X-ray, computed tomography scanning and other diagnostics, along with Conemaugh’s corporate care and MedWELL urgent care centers.
Physical therapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy services occupy a large area of the building that includes a therapy fitness center. There is also a community room.
Conemaugh Ebensburg features a women’s diagnostic center with ultrasound, 3-D digital mammography and bone density testing. The dedicated suite allows women to receive all diagnostics in one area without traveling between departments, Campagna said.
The Johnstown specialists will rotate visits to the Ebensburg center several days a week, Campagna explained. There are six exam rooms in the specialty area.
Conemaugh Physician Group primary care practices at 236 Jamesway Road, 188 Industrial Park Road and 1100 W. High St. will be consolidated in the primary care suite, which includes 24 exam and procedure rooms. Up to eight physicians can see patients at any time, he said.
“One of the big things for us is making it more convenient,” Campagna said. “It’s one stop for our patients. It is a consolidation and increase in the amount of diagnostics.”
Work is wrapping up at the site, which is accessed from Route 22 at the Mini Mall Road-Cook Road traffic light. Entering the College Plaza development, cars will turn left after passing Wendy’s and Pittsburgh Gift Shop and enter the Conemaugh site behind the Quality Inn.
MedWELL will relocate from its current home at 236 Jamesway Road. It is scheduled to open Nov. 30 in Conemaugh Ebensburg, 139 Cook Road. Blood draw and diagnostic imagining services will open the same day.
On Dec. 2, rehabilitation services, corporate care and the specialty care office for Conemaugh Physician Group’s cardiology, urology, orthopedics, obstetrics/gynecology and neurosurgery will open, along with the primary care practice suite.
Additional specialty practices and primary care doctors will come Dec. 9.
Official ribbon-cutting ceremonies are scheduled for 3 p.m. Dec. 12.
Buildings being vacated are not owned by Conemaugh Health System, Conemaugh Market President Bill Caldwell said, noting several interested parties have shown interest in the Jamesway Road building.
Meanwhile work is also wrapping up at the $10 million Conemaugh Somerset outpatient facility at 120 Pine Haven Lane off North Center Avenue. Caldwell said a ribbon cutting will be scheduled in January.
Planning continues for another outpatient center and physicians office in Cresson, Caldwell said.
“We’re still working through the plans on that,” he said. “We’ve been back and forth on the size and specifics of services to put there.
“That will definitely be a 2020 project.”
