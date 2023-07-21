JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Under the beating sun in the Tanneryville section of West Taylor Township, dozens of residents memorialized the lives lost exactly 46 years ago Thursday when torrential rains broke the Laurel Run Dam.
The 1977 Johnstown Flood brought devastation to West Taylor Township and other Johnstown-area communities.
With rows of chairs filled outside of the West Taylor Township Volunteer Fire Department and others standing, the total attendance for the memorial service Thursday was about 60 people.
The names of the 40 Tanneryville residents who died in the flood were read aloud, followed by the strike of a bell from inside the fire hall.
West Taylor Township Supervisor Ray Cooper asked the crowd for a moment of prayerful silence to honor those who lost their lives. Many in the crowd lost family and friends in that flood 46 years ago.
Beverly (Thomas) Ribblett, Rita (Thomas) Strandquest, and Audrey (Thomas) Costlow – all three cousins– attended to honor the memory of their 10 relatives in the Thomas family who died in the flood as well as the many other family friends who also died.
“Seeing the people and how everyone is coming together so nicely in the township to remember – it’s wonderful,” Ribblett said.
The 1977 flood killed 84 people in all and caused $300 million in damage; it came 88 years after the infamous flood of 1889 that killed more than 2,000 people in Johnstown and 41 years after the 1936 flood, said Robert Martin, West Taylor Township clerk and memorial service organizer.
Martin peppered in researched historical facts about the flood between introducing speakers.
“A relentless downpour started 7:30 p.m. July 19. Nearly a foot of water fell on the Laurel Run Basin over the next eight hours. It turned small streams into raging rivers,” Martin said.
Speeches for the event were delivered by Cambria County Commissioners Tom Chernisky, B.J. Smith and Scott Hunt. The final speech of the night was delivered by Cambria County Controller and Tanneryville resident Ed Cernic Jr., who, with his brothers and their father, Ed Cernic Sr., used heavy duty vehicles to reopen Cooper Avenue after the flood.
Ed Cernic Sr. was among a handful of local leaders who met with President Jimmy Carter to explain the community’s dire need for assistance after the flood.
Cernic – whose well-known Cernic’s motorcycle shop on Cooper Avenue was heavily damaged – headed the Tanneryville Flood Recovery Association, which raised more than $100,000.
On Thursday, Ed Cernic Jr. retold what he remembered the night of the flood: the day was nice, hot and humid. It started to rain later on and never quit, he said. And the lightning was “unbelievable.”
“Midway through the night, when the dam broke, we knew all hell was let loose,” he said.
“But you know, it turned ordinary people in this area into heroes, teaming together to do things. Sometimes we all get so busy in our own lives that we forget about our families and friends and relatives. That time, everybody pulled together.”
Some people were never found, and many jobs were lost when the steel mills shuttered in the wake of the flood.
“It’s taken us a while to come back, and we are not there yet,” Cernic said. “But you know what, we are making progress.
“Just the show of people here today shows us we are still united, still a community, still looking out for this area. I’m proud to be part of this community. I see the families here who have lost not one but numerous family members. Today, it’s time for us to reflect on them because all we have are memories, and memories are a good thing.”
After a prayer to end the somber memorial service, those in attendance enjoyed food, live music by the Moore Brothers Band and the company of their friends, neighbors and relatives in West Taylor Township.
