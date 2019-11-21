NANTY GLO – Classes were cancelled Thursday for the second time in three days because of threat reported to Blacklick Valley School District.
Thursday’s anonymous threat was determine to be “not credible,” Superintendent William Kanich said.
Nanty Glo police, Cambria County detectives and the state attorney general’s office are participating in the investigation, which could lead to false reporting charges, he said.
With the threat that closed the schools on Tuesday, the tipster provided enough information to investigate.
“We could establish it was a non-violent threat,” Kanich said.
Both threats were reported through the state’s Safe2Say Something network, which includes a phone hotline, mobile app and website.
Tuesday’s report came in about 1 a.m., and there was not enough time to determine its validity. Thursday’s threat came in at 5:20 a.m., barely an hour before school buses start to roll.
“I had to err on the side of caution,” Kanich said, adding the children’s safety is the top priority.
Safe2Say Something is an anonymous reporting system established by state law and operated through the attorney general’s office. Every Pennsylvania school entity is required to participate.
But “anonymous” only goes so far, even with Safe2Say Something, Kanich warned.
“It is a very important component of every school district across the state in order to help kids,” he said. “However, the students need to understand that the key word there is the ‘appropriate use.’ Tips that are not founded, or tips that are not credible, do carry severe consequences.
“At some point you lose your anonymity, when that can be determined.”
Kanich said authorities are in the process of obtaining a search warrant for Safe2Say Something records of the tip.
The state school boards’ association website confirms it is possible to break the anonymity, with a warrant.
“Knowingly or intentionally making a false report to the program is a third-degree misdemeanor,” the Pennsylvania State Education Association website notes.
“That’s the point we’ve landed at today,” Kanich said. “The anonymity is no longer there because this is not a credible situation that we are dealing with. I’m sorry to say, but there are going to be consequences for those actions.”
