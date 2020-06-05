Saturday’s open house at The Villa Crest Rehabilitative Nursing Facility will not only show off transformation of the former Conemaugh Valley Elementary School, it represents Dr. Richard Kastelic’s vision.
The new long-term care home is expected to open next week at 1451 Frankstown Road.
Open house is from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at The Villa Crest.
Kastelic said it is the latest step in his vision to create a new way of living for older people. He plans to develop a full continuing care retirement community, with assisted living and independent residences.
“This is going to be a premium rehabilitation, skilled care hospice facility,” Kastelic said.
The Villa Crest’s name is a tribute to Kastelic’s parents, Michael and Mary Kastelic, who owned the former Villa D’Esta Restaurant in Delmont, Westmoreland County. He and his wife Suzie are working together on the new facility’s development.
“Our vision is and our goal is to develop an affordable continuing care retirement community,” Richard Kastelic said.
Kastelic credited his wife and her friend Debbie Price with tireless work on the interior design and decorations.
Nursing Director Roxanne Brazill said she brought her decades of experience to The Villa Crest because of the Kastelics’ vision.
“One of the things different is going to be about the experience,” Brazill said. “We want to take a more holistic approach, treating mind, body and soul and allowing the wellness to occur through that.”
Brazill said it has been rewarding to be part of creating something new for the region.
Unlike many nursing homes, Kastelic said the ultimate goal at The Villa Crest will be to allow residents to rehabilitate, rest, recover and go home.
The facility features 48 private rooms and four semi-private rooms, each with a private bath with walk-in shower. The rooms were created by splitting former classrooms in half.
The former gymnasium/cafeteria is now divided into a lounge, chapel and dining room with kitchen.
Occupational, physical and speech therapy will be provided on site, along with a beauty salon and massage therapist.
Two outdoor courtyards with pavilions are available for residents and families.
More information is available online at TheVillaCrest.com or by calling 814-955-0400.
