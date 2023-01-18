NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – As Northern Cambria Elementary School basketball player Coen Paronish got the ball at half-court during Saturday's game, he kept an eye on the clock.
With just 1.3 seconds left, the third-grader took a chance and launched the ball toward the hoop. To his and everyone else's surprise, the ball banked off the backboard and swished through.
Paronish, 9, landed the half-court shot to put his team up 18-9 against Penns Manor Area, and his aunt, Jennifer Watt, caught it all on camera.
"I wanted to get the ball because I wanted to shoot the ball at the end of the game," the point guard said. "I just wanted to try and see if I could make it."
Since then, the video of Paronish's miraculous shot has garnered nearly 5,000 views on Facebook and more than 38,000 on Twitter. The story has also been featured on news networks across the country.
This is Paronish's first year playing organized basketball, but he has had a passion for the game for much longer. He said his aunts introduced him to basketball. His favorite team is the Los Angeles Lakers, and LeBron James is his favorite player.
Paronish practices twice a week with his team, both at home and after school while he's waiting for his mother, a teacher at the school, to be ready to leave. Recently, he's been working on his three-point shot.
"Basketball's his life," mother Jackie Paronish said.
She's just as shocked as everyone else about her son's incredible basket.
"He told me he was waiting for moments like this when he could do a (buzzer-beater)," Jackie Paronish said. "I'm just so thankful that my sister was recording. I was so excited and happy for him."
Coen Paronish's coach, Bethany Farris, described him as an extraordinary player. She noted that in the four games the team has played this year, Paronish has scored the majority of the points and earned the title of captain from his peers.
In Saturday's game, the point guard had 16 of Northern Cambria's 18 total points.
"He's got a lot of skill for someone so young," Farris said, adding that she's extremely proud of him.
Joy Tibbott, elementary school principal, said the school takes a lot of pride in Paronish's accomplishment and is happy to see him getting the recognition he deserves. Jackie Paronish added that it's great to see the school community lifting her son up and celebrating his feat.
