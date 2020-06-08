Taco Chellz just opened on Monday, but the newest restaurant in Johnstown already has a signature dish – the “Giant Killer Taco.”
Downtown diners are familiar with the tacos that owner Michelle Haselrig had been selling at the Central Park farmers market.
With either hard or soft shells, they are named after “Giant Killer,” the autobiography of her husband, Carlton Haselrig, a six-time NCAA wrestling champion at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and Pro Bowl offensive guard with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The big tacos were quite popular with customers during Monday’s first lunch service at Taco Chellz.
The eatery is located in the 416 Main St. complex, right in the center of the city.
“This is a dream of mine,” Michelle Haselrig said. “It’s always been a dream of mine to own my own restaurant or have a catering business, and my husband told me to do it, and so here we are.”
The menu includes chips, salsa, refried beans and rice – but tacos are the main attraction.
“Everybody loves tacos,” Michelle Haselrig said. “That’s just easy to make. It’s fast.”
Haselrig, who spent eight years in the Navy, wants to use her business as a way to give back.
“It means a lot to me to hire veterans – to hire anybody, seniors citizens, younger kids – so they can learn how to be responsible, and to help the community to do things,” she said. “I’m going to be involved in helping the senior citizens, giving gift cards out, doing whatever I can do.”
She added: “It’s really starting to be nice here in downtown Johnstown. I’ve been in the Navy. I’ve been to a lot of places. I just think downtown Johnstown is beautiful. So I’m here to help them make it beautiful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.