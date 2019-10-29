Conemaugh School of Nursing and Allied Health’s “new” home looks familiar – until one steps through the front door.
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies Tuesday unveiled the results of 10 months of work and almost $5 million invested to completely gut the 51-year-old facility and construct a modern nursing school inside the building shell.
“We are always looking for new opportunities and expanding the education that we provide for our students,” nursing school Director Bonnie Mazurak-Riga said. “So we are excited to grow in this new building.”
The school of nursing suite includes six classrooms, a medical library, computer lab and skills lab with 10 patient beds and several patient simulator mannequins.
In addition there are classrooms for each of Conemaugh’s five allied health programs, which include emergency medical services, histotechnology, laboratory technology, radiological technology and surgical technology.
Classrooms feature blackboard-sized computer screens with touch technology and Internet capabilities.
The patient simulator mannequins can be programmed to talk, wheeze and respond to “treatments,” Mazurak-Riga said.
“What they learn here, they can apply at the bedside,” she said. “They can come here without a lot of anxiety and perform the procedures. Then we can take them across the street (to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center), and – under supervision of our skilled faculty – they can work with patients.”
Conemaugh Health System’s market president said the capital investment goes beyond the Johnstown-based health system.
“As we look to influence the community health status, one of the pieces of that is training the workers of today and tomorrow,” Caldwell said during a tour of the facility. “This beautiful new facility allows us to do that. It also gives us the opportunity to increase the number of young people – and maybe some not so young – who take advantage of our educational program.”
As workforce shortages continue to challenge health care organizations, training skilled professionals becomes a priority.
“It really important to us,” Caldwell said. “Not only to Conemaugh Health System, but, quite frankly, for the other health care providers in our area.”
The school of nursing was founded in 1896. It currently has 122 students enrolled.
Growing enrollment and advances in technology led to the renovation project, which shifted classes various conference rooms in Conemaugh Memorial for much of the last school year. Classes in August moved into the second and third floors of the reconstructed school while work continued on the first-floor administrative and faculty office space.
Caldwell admitted it was a challenge to put the latest technology in an older building, but that past leaders’ dedication to maintaining facilities made it a little easier.
“One of the neat things about so many communities is the old architecture,” Caldwell said. “When you can repurpose those old buildings, those are wonderful projects.”
