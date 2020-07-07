Walkers on the South Fork Dam south side picnic area's Carriage Road Nature Trail can now enjoy their strolls with an extra bit of whimsy and inspiration – thanks to a guide created by a group of local writers and artists.
“Tale of Trees” shares information about 12 trees at the site, through a mix of creative writing, poetry and basic scientific information.
Visitors can pick up a copy of the guide at the trailhead before they head out.
Readers will be encouraged to begin by placing a hand onto a black cherry tree and saying, “Ms. Black Cherry Tree, may you forever stand tall. Tell your other friends we love them, too.”
At different spots, they will roll dice to find their “soul urge number,” read a poem titled “A Human's Proposal” by Greater Johnstown High School student Cassidy Carthew, and learn about cucumbers growing on trees.
For the 13th stop, visitors are encouraged to follow coordinates to an offsite location to discover the Holy Ground Tree, an English weeping beech.
“What we want them to do is enjoy this trail as much as we do,” said Asa Ana, a member of the group that created the guide. “We want them to come and appreciate the landscape, appreciate nature, learn a little bit about the life of trees, the history of trees, but also engage in this experience in a very performative way.
"We want them to interact with the trees and cherish them as much as we do.”
About a half-dozen individuals worked on the project independent of the Johnstown Flood National Memorial, which operates the recreation area. The collaborators included Kecia Bal, a USA Today best-selling author from Somerset County.
“This was really a fun experiment, an adventure to get to be part of,” Bal said, adding: “The concept with the tree map was just to kind of be playful and explore a little bit, but also to encourage people to interact with what they're seeing around them – with trees and with nature in a way that's imaginative. We wanted people to have a little adventure.”
The other side of the guide features an original abstract work of art by Ana that depicts trees, a winding path and the numbered stops.
“You can actually frame this and have an original piece of artwork,” Ana said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.