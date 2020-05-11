For nearly 63 years, most of Doris Shaffer’s summer days have been spent behind the glass windows of the Somerset Pike ice cream stand that carries her family’s name.
Shaffer, 86, has decided to end her cone-making career.
But her daughter – and longtime business partner – is keeping the sweet tradition going as the third generation in her family to run Shaffer’s Frosty Freeze, she said.
“I never would’ve imagined that I’d be working here this long, but it’s become a part of my life – I’ve really enjoyed it,” Shaffer said during an interview inside the Somerset Pike landmark. “But I know I’m leaving the business in good hands.”
Shaffer’s reopened earlier this month under the direction of Cindy Shaffer-Ickes and her husband, Wayne.
For Shaffer-Ickes, taking over the stand is a natural transition. She said she’s spent just about every summer of her adult life making cones, milkshakes and flurries inside the family business.
For her mother and late father, the transition was a bit more abrupt back in the late 1950s.
Doris Shaffer grew up in Conemaugh Township, where she met and fell in love with her future husband, Richard Shaffer.
Richard Shaffer was a Navy veteran whose father opened Shaffer’s Frosty Freeze in 1958.
Doris and Richard got engaged the year the ice cream stand opened.
Then, the week of their wedding day, Richard’s father died.
It was unexpected, she said – “but we kept (Shaffer’s) going.”
Teaberry still No. 1
The couple spent a big portion of their lives there, she said.
“We were here while other families were going on vacations,” she said.
Richard Shaffer died a decade ago, Doris Shaffer said.
But the traditions they started remain, she and her daughter said.
They still serve a rich, creamy product made from a mix created by Galliker’s Dairy.
Shaffer-Ickes said they still pile up their cones with a generous portion of the frozen dessert – in flavors such as teaberry and black raspberry that many fellow ice cream stands shifted away from years ago.
“After all of these years, teaberry is still our most popular flavor,” Shaffer said with a smile.
The machinery inside the shop has changed over the years. But wooden menu boards the family rescued from the former Alwine’s Dairy still hang on the walls.
‘Big shoes to fill’
During an era when many other ice cream shops and stands have come and gone, the family said it may be their commitment to consistency that keeps customers so loyal.
Families from Richland, Westmont and Ligonier remain weekly regulars – and many have become friends over the years, Shaffer said.
While greeting customers through the shop’s 18-inch service windows, the family has served some of them for generations – in many cases, making cones for children and grandchildren of customers who used to stop by with their parents as children, she said.
“We’ve gotten to see a lot of kids grow up,” Shaffer said.
It’s a bit different this spring, she acknowledged.
To reduce COVID-19 risks, the family has sprayed lines in front of the building to encourage customers to stay 6 feet apart. Instead of having entire families stand in line, they’ve been asking them to have one person wait in line and pick up orders to reduce the number of people gathering in the same area.
It has been an adjustment, but the ability to share information with the public through Shaffer’s Facebook page has helped, Shaffer-Ickes said.
She said it will be different not having her mother at her side inside the ice cream stand, too.
“But I want to make her proud,” Shaffer-Ickes said. “She leaves big shoes to fill. But we’re going to work hard to keep the Shaffer’s tradition going for as long as we’re able.”
