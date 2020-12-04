Jet air service is not the only new aspect of SkyWest Airlines’ new operation at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.
The new carrier brought its inaugural flights to Johnstown on Friday, operating as United Express and part of the United Airlines network.
“For the first time in the history of this airport, there is one-ticket check-in, with one baggage check to fly anywhere in the world with one connection,” airport authority Chairman James Loncella said during a brief ceremony before inaugural departure to Chicago O’Hare International Airport.
SkyWest’s 50-passenger twin-jet Bombardier CRJ200 aircraft represent the first regular passenger service with jet aircraft at Johnstown. The United Express service offers daily flights to Chicago O’Hare and Dulles International Airport near Washington.
Saldon Andrike, of Honolulu, was on the first inbound flight from Dulles. He is in Johnstown to visit a friend.
He said the flight took less than a half hour.
“For a small plane, it’s OK,” he said. “The landing was really smooth.”
Vinnie Pestrichella, United’s senior regional manager, admitted it’s a tough time to launch a new location because the travel industry has been hit hard by the pandemic.
“I think we’ll do better once we get on top of COVID,” Pestrichella said. “We’ll see a lot more travel and more and more business coming to Johnstown. There is a lot of international travel coming out of those two cities (Washington and Chicago).”
Airport Manager Chad Gontkovic has a message for the region’s travelers.
“It’s important to know you now have access to the whole world,” he said. “With convenient parking, you can walk through the doors, check in, you’re on the plane and you’re in Chicago or Dulles to connect to everywhere. The convenience of something like this has never been offered to people of this region before.”
SkyWest was selected by the Department of Transportation to serve Johnstown under the federally subsidized Essential Air Service program.
The airport authority voted to recommend SkyWest over Boutique Air, which had operated Johnstown EAS flights for two years.
