WATCH VIDEO | 'My voice is being heard': Area students' essays, posters amaze judges; 6 take top prizes

Black History Month

This Black History Month essay and poster contest was sponsored by The Tribune-Democrat, the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and the Ron Fisher African American History Educational Fund.

First-place winners in the essay and poster contest will receive cash prizes of $500, and the runners-up will get $250 each.

Each finalist will also be awarded a commemorative plaque.

The judges

The following individuals provided judging:

Poster contest:

• Cheryl Fisher, Fisher family representative

• Ramir Fisher, Fisher family representative

• Alexis Fisher, Fisher family representative

• Mercedes Barnette, Johnstown-based youth creative mentor and freelance writer

• Katrina Perkosky, donor and development services officer, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies

• Kecia Bal, communications officer, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies

Essay contest:

• Alexis Fisher, Fisher family representative

• Marianna Golias, school social worker at Westmont Hiltop School District

• Britni Thatcher, elementary education and teaching professional

• Chip Minemyer, editor, The Tribune-Democrat