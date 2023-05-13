BERLIN, Pa. – As a dairy cattle herd watched from a barn uphill on Friday, Salisbury-Elk Lick student Katlyn Sines used a miniature model to see how run-off can impact farms and surrounding waterways.
Somerset Area eighth- graders learned from a veterinarian who spent much of his career keeping cattle healthy.
And Sanner Tree Service arborists used a hoist and pulley system to lift a 250-pound slice of maple – and explained how tools and technology make daily tasks safer for trees and the crews that prune them.
For a group of more than 600 eighth-graders from eight Somerset County districts, Friday wasn’t just a day at the farm. Their trip to Brothersvalley Township-based Pennwood Farms was also a chance to experience the vast array of career options that Somerset County’s agriculture industry offers, Harold Shaulis said.
Shaulis is a longtime local dairy farmer who partnered with the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce to create Agriculture Career Day a year ago.
“In the next year or two, these kids are going to be starting to think about what kind of career they want,” he said.
“They are surrounded by farms and the agriculture industry ... but a lot of them never experience it.”
Few realize “it” can be so much more than planting crops.
It might mean shipping homegrown products to a supermarket shelf across the globe, or using social media such as Instagram as a marketing specialist to advertise those goods, he said.
It could even mean lobbying Harrisburg politicians to support legislation to help family farms thrive.
“This industry is a lot more than milking a cow or driving a tractor,” Shaulis said, while quickly adding that those tasks, too, are still options.
For a county whose economy relies on agriculture, Friday’s farm-focused career day is “extremely important,” Somerset County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ron Aldom said.
That’s because the businesses within that industry and those who support it all need a new generation of workers to continue to serve Somerset County, Aldom said.
“This is about helping these kids find their careers, but they are also the workforce of the future,” he said.
At the Pennwood farm, Abby Stoltzfus was a walking example for the young teens. A Penn State University student who grew up around dairy cattle, she’s now pursuing a career aiming to educate farmers about how technology – in this case, modern manure digesters – can help them lower their own energy costs.
Stoltzfus said she hopes to carve a niche helping family farms find funding to add the technology.
Nearby, Nolan Bell was giving a group of Berlin students a fast-paced lesson on sales. In a traditional auctioneer’s tone, he rattled off a call for bids in a rapid rhythm – reminding the group that the scenario plays out across the nation for almost every product sold before it hits shelves or a car dealer’s lot.
“We want to make sure these kids realize the products they have on their kitchen table doesn’t just come from a store,” Aldom said. “It’s a long process that starts at a farm.”
Nearby, eighth-grader Landon Pluta was finishing up his fifth of 12 career stops at the farm. It left him intrigued, he said.
The North Star student said he already developed a passion for working on pickup trucks and has pondered that as a future career.
Pluta acknowledged he’s never stopped to consider someone needs to work on all the farm equipment that keeps farms going every day.
“I’ve been on farms before, but I never thought about a lot of these (jobs),” he said, noting that there’s even a process to properly produce feed for livestock.
North Star learning support teacher Olivia Zuchelli said the chance to enable students to see a real, working farm was also an important experience.
She estimated that “90%” of her students hadn’t set foot on a farm until Friday.
The PA Farm Bureau, Chippewa Farms, Somerset Trust Co. and the Somerset County Farm Bureau helped support the career day event, as well as the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, Hillcrest Saylor Dairy Farms LLC and farm and garden equipment company Hoober Inc.
Meyersdale, Rockwood, Shanksville-Stonycreek and Shade-Central City also participated in Friday’s event.
