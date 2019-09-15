EBENSBURG – Sydney Lucas approached the side door of a building, with about 20 folks following her as she guided a tour through the streets of the Cambria County seat, and knocked a secret knock.
Jerry Huber answered.
They talked for a bit and then Lucas spoke the password “baby face.” Huber smiled and welcomed Lucas and her friends into Theresa's Tea House, which bore more than a slight resemblance to a Prohibition era speakeasy. Inside, waiters and singers, played by members of the Holy Name Catholic Church men's choir, took drink orders and entertained their visitors with songs.
The speakeasy stop was part of Spirit Night, a Cambria County Historical Society fundraiser during which guests learn about local history through characters, such as Dauntless firefighters after the 1915 fire that burned down half of Ebensburg, an American Civil War veteran, and a woman trying to get her drunken husband out of jail despite his reluctance to leave.
“It's just so much fun,” said Teresa Oblinsky, a Summerhill resident, who took the tour on Saturday. “You get a little bit of history for the town of Ebensburg and the old times.”
Among the skits, Tyler Moudry, a Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School history teacher, played Civil War veteran Valentine Stephen Barker, while displaying artifacts from his personal collection, including a sword and bullets.
Moudry, who called history “a great passion,” said he is drawn to the war between the states.
“I love the Victorian era because the men were so brave back then because they used Napoleonic fighting tactics with modern-day weapons,” Moudry said. “They would stand in open battlefield and be shot at. Just to walk towards that and know they're probably not going to make it was such bravery.”
His presentation took place inside the Cambria County Courthouse where the tour started before going to other locations, including the Old Cambria County Jail and A.W. Buck House, headquarters of the historical society, which has held the fundraiser – on and off – for 20 years.
But this year's Spirit Night is the last planned.
“I have mixed feelings, but mostly I'm happy,” said Cecelia Farabaugh, who co-chaired the event with Dave Huber. “It has run its course. I think the time has come for it to be over. Everyone has enjoyed it through the years.”
But participants hope people in the future might rekindle Spirit Night.
“I think they're just waiting for someone to step up and take over and no one has stepped forward yet,” said Theresa Wilson, who portrayed the speakeasy owner. “We're hoping someone does.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.