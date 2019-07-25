A Cumberland, Maryland, man stood in federal court Thursday and admitted to abducting a Cairnbrook child at gunpoint and then sexually abusing her in West Virginia – bringing a 20-year-old cold case that terrified her hometown for years toward closure.
While 50-year-old Timothy Nelson Jr.'s sentencing is not scheduled to occur until next month, his guilty pleas to kidnapping and aggravated sexual abuse of a person under 12 years old likely mean he'll be under federal supervision until 2054 – with the next 30 years behind bars, attorneys on both sides indicated.
"He is likely to spend the rest of his life in prison," U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said during a press conference following the trial.
Steps of 'stranger' retraced
Nelson was charged in early January of kidnapping and sexually assaulting the young girl after advances in FBI fingerprinting technology enabled authorities to connect him to evidence found at the rural West Virginia assault scene.
A DNA match was also obtained following his arrest.
For years, the child's attacker was described as "a stranger" – and police offered few details about what happened that day, aside from releasing a sketched rendering of their suspect.
On Thursday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Haines told the judge Nelson drove past the child and two others in his car Sept. 19, 1999, and then circled back, grabbing the 10-year-old, tossing her over his shoulder and forcing her into the front passenger seat of his car before driving off.
He put a handgun to her head and at one point, struck her with his hand when she screamed for help, she said in court.
They ended up in West Virginia, where he stopped the car and forced the girl to perform a sex act – details Nelson acknowledged were true in court Thursday.
Afterward, he handed the child a paper bag and a napkin to clean herself. He discarded the bag out of a window after wiping himself off – before heading back to Pennsylvania, Haines said.
The child was left on the roadside in Markleysburg and instructed to count to 100 before she could leave the area, she added.
Within minutes, a passing vehicle stopped and found the girl, and state police were contacted, Haines said.
Brady said Nelson's actions reverberated through Cairnbrook for years, forever changing the community.
"Parents locked their doors. Fear seized this town," he said.
'She fought'
Brady said investigators conducted "thousands" of interviews, but it was Nelson's 10-year-old victim who was able to provide the crucial clues needed to lead them to her attacker.
Despite being held against her will with a gun to her head, the child was able to retrace Nelson's path, leading law enforcement officials 50 miles to the assault scene – and, in doing so, the evidence they'd later rely on to bring charges against Nelson, Trooper Jeff Brock said.
"She yelled. She screamed and she fought (her attacker)," Brady said. "And this brave little girl was able to lead investigators and Trooper Brock back ... to the scene."
Brock investigated the case for 20 years.
Brady commended the veteran state trooper and now-retired FBI Special Agent Andrea Dammann for never dropping the case, pursuing countless leads and building evidence that eventually led them to Nelson.
Eventually, "next-generation" fingerprinting technology enabled them to link Nelson to evidence they found on a roadside decades earlier – a bag containing partial fingerprints and the Maryland man's DNA.
"it's been a long, long road. You carry that weight around for a long time. To hear him say 'Guilty,' that was ... incredible," Brock said.
Justice
With his eyes framed by black-rimmed glasses, Nelson stood before U.S District Judge Kim R. Gibson wearing gray denim jeans, a baggy long-sleeve powder blue henley and bright red tennis shoes.
He answered the judge with mostly one- and two-word responses but leaned forward several times and raised his voice to acknowledge he intended to admit guilt to the charges against him and that he understood he had no obligation to do so.
He stood in silence otherwise and offered no statements to the court.
Nelson's Pittsburgh defense attorney, Lyle Dresbold, acknowledged federal prosecutors could have proven the charges against him if a trial had been pursued instead.
While the judge isn't bound by it, Gibson acknowledged that federal prosecutors are both recommending a 30-year federal sentence – with no opportunity for early parole – and another five years on probation.
Gibson said sentencing guidelines permit him to award a sentence of any term – including life in prison – for the acts the Maryland man committed.
He has scheduled Nelson's sentencing for Aug. 27.
"Somerset County's main goal in this (investigation) was justice," Somerset County District Attorney Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser said. "And through federal prosecution and with the guilty plea today, we have succeeded."
Nelson is now in federal custody and will remain in prison on a detainer for two other kidnapping cases from the 1980s in Hagerstown.
He is also now awaiting trial for two other cases in western Maryland, Brady said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.