JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A one-ton steel beam topped with a broom, an evergreen tree and an American flag was placed atop the new D Building framework at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center during a ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the completion of the building’s structure.
“This truly marks a milestone in the project,” hospital CEO William Caldwell said at the event.
The “topping-off” ceremony is a long-standing tradition in the construction industry, project supervisor Jim O’Hara, of Massaro Construction Group, said after the ceremony.
The broom recognizes the structural work has been completed with no accidents with injuries, he said.
Origins of the tree-raising are not clear, O’Hara said. Including a tree in the topping-off may have come from native Americans or from Scandinavia. It is a tribute to early beliefs that nothing should be taller than the trees of the forest.
Completion of the $79 million D Building is expected late next year or early 2024, said Caldwell, who is also market president for Conemaugh Health System.
“As we evolve to meet the changing needs of our patients, the D Building will help us continue to grow our services in the region while delivering the highest levels of care,” Caldwell said. “This significant investment in our campus and community is another way by which Conemaugh Duke LifePoint is delivering on our promise to improve the health of the community we serve.”
When complete, the 75,000-square-foot, three-story addition will centralize inpatient and outpatient cardiac services, with a vascular lab, a cardiac diagnostic center, echo procedure rooms, nuclear medicine cameras, treadmills and offices. Several imaging services will be enhanced in the new space.
In addition, some surgical services will be relocated there, including an expanded central sterile department where medical equipment is sterilized. Inpatient and outpatient surgery components will be consolidated on one floor, with a new ambulatory surgery unit.
“I am very excited about this building. It’s going to be state-of-the-art,” said Dr. Cyril Nathaniel, interventional cardiologist. “It is going to be very convenient for the patients. They won’t have to go to these other locations.”
Dr. Elizabeth Dunmore, hospital chief medical officer, said the project illustrates Duke LifePoint’s investment in this region.
“This demonstrates our commitment to this community to provide world-class cardiovascular care,” Dunmore said.
Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky recognized the construction teams and hospital staff, noting that quality health care can be an economic driver for the region.
“This helps us compete in the 21st-century economy,” he said.
