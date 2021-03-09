The Emerick family has been tapping trees, boiling sap and bottling maple syrup in Somerset County since the 1960s.
“I have been sugaring all my life,” Matthew Emerick said from the family’s sugar camp in Southampton Township.
“We’ve got the fourth generation coming up behind us.”
Pennsylvania is the sixth largest maple syrup producing state in the nation. Vermont and New York top the list, followed by Maine, Wisconsin and Michigan.
“When people think of maple syrup, they think of Vermont because Vermont does such a good job promoting it,” Emerick said.
“Any time we get a chance to promote Pennsylvania maple, we love to do it.”
The plan to promote Pennsylvania maple syrup begins in Somerset County, which is the state’s top maple producing county.
Twenty-three maple producers in and around Somerset County will open their doors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for Maple Weekend Taste & Tour. The event is in its eighth year.
Sugar camps will offer tours and samples of maple products. Visitors can learn the history of maple sugaring techniques from the 1850s to the present day at the Historical and Genealogical Society of Somerset County, 10649 Somerset Pike.
“It’s all about showcasing the products of the county and education,” said Mike Lynch, of Baer Bros. Maple Camp in Somerset, and an event organizer.
“It’s more of a hands-on approach so you can actually see the process,” he said.
The Sechler family has been producing maple since 1850 and is now into its eighth generation. The Sechler Sugar Shack, in Confluence, is nestled in the hills of the Turkeyfoot Valley.
The sugar camp has an annual tree-tapping ceremony and offers a variety of maple products.
“It’s just a celebration of maple season here in Somerset County,” Everett Sechler said.
Maple season usually runs four to eight weeks, starting in mid-February.
Emerick runs the business along with his wife, Stephanie Emerick, and his father, Ed Emerick. The business continues to grow, he said.
The family has about 8,200 taps, and next year expects to have more than 10,000 taps.
“We went from moving a couple hundred gallons of syrup a year to several thousand gallons a year,” Matthew Emerick said.
“What the future holds, only God knows.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.