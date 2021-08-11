JOHNSTOWN – Greater Johnstown Community YMCA swim team members removed five faded and damaged decade-old swimming pool lane lines on Tuesday and enthusiastically replaced them with new brightly colored blue, red and white floating divides.
The children then jumped into the water and started to swim and splash about.
The GJY swim team raised its part of the money for the new lines by collecting more than 2,800 pairs of gently worn shoes, weighing about one and a half tons, for Funds2Orgs, which pays by the pound and then provides footwear to those in need.
“Our swimmers were able to raise their portion of the lane lines without selling anything, which, because we have a lot of multiple-children families, was super helpful,” said Danielle Miller, treasurer of the swim team’s parents group.
Replacing the lines was part of a ceremonial reopening of the pool that had been closed for almost two months. An automobile struck the pool room’s exterior wall, causing structural damage that needed to be repaired.
“Seven weeks the pool was closed, much longer than we would have liked,” said Shawn Sebring, Greater Johnstown Community YMCA’s CEO. “But, unfortunately, you just take what you get. … We’ve got a lot of older adults who use the pool. Our usage was down about 65% while the pool was closed. We know that we’ve got a lot of older adults who come in and water walk. We’ve got a number of people with special needs.”
Johnstown’s swim team practiced at the Ligonier Valley YMCA while the local pool was closed.
