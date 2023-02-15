SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. – Seven Springs Mountain Resort’s plaza was filled with what Mike Ermer described as a feeling of “love and joy” during Special Olympics Pennsylvania’s 2023 Winter Games opening ceremony on Tuesday night.
More than 200 athletes, along with coaches and supporters, gathered for the festivities that started the three-day event that is scheduled to include competition on Wednesday and Thursday.
“It’s really important for the athletes just to be able to have a chance to come out, show them what we do and just show what all their hard work really pays off for,” Ermer, competition director for SOPA’s West Region, said during an interview prior to the ceremony.
Seven Springs is once again home to the state’s Winter Games following a two-year hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a tremendous honor to host the event,” said Brett Cook, the resort’s vice president and general manager. “I can’t say enough about the organization. The opportunity to have them back and to host the event means the world. It’s truly inspiring. It’s moving. It’s almost too hard to put words to what it means to have all these athletes here. To see smiles on their faces, it’s remarkable.”
Four sports – alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and snowboarding – will be contested.
Lydia Wert, from Beaver County, competes in skiing, a sport that she said is “fun.”
Participating in the games has also provided her the opportunity to meet new people.
“It means that I can make a lot of new friends. … Before Special Olympics, I did not have many friends,” Wert said.
Robert Masters, a skiing coach from Centre County, said the athletes “really, really look forward to it” and are “excited to compete.”
“It doesn’t matter how good or bad a day you’re having before you come to practice, you always leave practice much happier,” Masters said. “The athletes definitely are a very positive influence on myself. Being able to see them get better, year after year, is a real joy.”
