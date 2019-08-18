MEYERSDALE – Chloe Ferko said she’s been dreaming about becoming Somerset County’s fair queen since she was 3 years old.
So, the afternoon thunderstorm that delayed Sunday’s ceremony wasn’t going to darken her day, even if a steady rain was falling when her name was called.
“It’s always been my dream to become fair queen ... to make my family proud and my friends proud,” said Ferko, 17, of Buckstown, still a bit awestruck at the moment. “This is just amazing.”
Ferko, a Shanksville-Stonycreek senior, was selected to serve as the fair’s 2019 queen – the “fairest of the fair” – by a panel of three judges, topping first runner-up McKenzie Mahler, 17, of Somerset, and receiving a $1,000 scholarship in the process.
While a thunderstorm and steady afternoon rain swept through the region – and at one point, delayed the queen contest by 45 minutes – it didn’t prevent the official kick-off of the 118th Somerset County Fair from occurring – exhibits from opening to the public or vendors from opening their stands to serve burgers, fresh cut fries and other fare.
Sunday’s events also included bake sale auctions, the annual farmers and merchants parade and a performance by guitarist Spencer Brougher.
For Lester and Doris Brehm, of Hooversville, it’s the traditions that keep them coming back each year.
“The FFA and 4-H groups make this fair special,” Doris Brehm said.
The couple stopped by the Dairy Bar for a homemade hot fudge sundae and then escaped the rain by browsing some of the clubs’ colorful window exhibits.
“When you come here, everything you see is handmade or homegrown,” she said. “There’s so much to see.”
The fair, located at 7842 Mount Davis Road in Meyersdale, runs through Saturday.
Some of this week’s events include the Short Track Off-Road Motorsports Racing Series at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Rafter Z Rodeo at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and a 4x4 truck pull at 7 p.m. Friday.
Jack Fullerton’s Destruction Derby returns at 7 p.m. Saturday.
