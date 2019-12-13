The Davidsville Community Church was transformed into a live nativity scene Friday evening as hundreds gathered for “Angels We Have Heard On High” presented by Conemaugh Township Area Ministries.
“The most special part of all of this is that we are celebrating Jesus’ birthday,” said Wes Yoder, pastor of Davidsville Community Church.
Yoder said it’s also the visitors that make the annual event such a special experience each year.
“All of the people coming to see it, and the little kids as they get to see Jesus’ birthday. The story of his birth comes alive with all of the actors,” Yoder said. “It’s just a wonderful time to celebrate, and yes we do enjoy coming in and giving this to the community.”
Those in attendance of the holiday event were treated to several live nativity scenes throughout the church.
The nativity organizers said the event is the end product of 12 to 14 different churches coming together to share the story of the birth of Jesus.
Chad Berkebile, of Hooversville, is one of the more than 100 volunteers who help to make the event a success each year. Berkebile, who has been involved with the church event since it began in 2014, said it’s a lot of work to make happen each year, but worth all of the effort.
“It makes it worthwhile when you see the people coming through,” he said. “Portraying this story to the folks coming through, you never know who comes through who you might touch, and that’s the intriguing part of this.
“And that is how this is set up to be.”
St. Thomas Evangelical Lutheran Church Pastor Nila Cogan said she expects to see more than 1,000 people come through the Davidsville church’s doors this weekend to view the seven interactive scenes.
“We change how we tell the story each year, so they know they can get the story, but in a different aspect,” Cogan explained. “So we get a mix of people who have been here before and those who have never been.
“I’d say more than 50% of the people coming in will say it’s their first time here.
“There’s an enormous amount of people that say they have never been to our live nativity before.”
Frank Znidarsic and Susan Schall, both of Johnstown, were in attendance of the nativity event for the first time on Friday. Znidarsic was very impressed with what he saw during the gathering, while Schall said it provided her with a sense of “enchantment.”
“It’s much more than I expected,” Znidarsic said, “with live actors, different rooms with different exhibits. I originally thought it would just be some nativity displays with some statues.
“It was really a very active environment and I enjoyed it very much.”
Schall said, “I think it’s just a beautiful way of expressing what this all about. And there’s a certain amount of innocence when it’s not professional actors.
“It’s a lot of warm people, and they talk to you and smile,” said Schall, who is originally from the Hazleton area. “This is why I like Johnstown.”
The live nativity scenes will be open again for visitors to gather on Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m.
For more information, call 814-479-2525.
