JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Dana Fabina felt a pain in her jaw, took some aspirin, and tried to go on with her day as usual.
But the ache would not subside.
Then, in rapid succession, she went to an emergency room, underwent tests, and eventually suffered a heart attack during a cardiac catheterization. There was 98% blockage. She almost died.
Fabina survived, though, and was eventually asked by her doctor, “Do you believe in second chances? ’ ”
On Saturday, Fabina shared her survivor’s story, as the Open Your Heart speaker, during the Cambria Somerset Heart Ball at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center in downtown Johnstown.
“Just don’t wait for a doctor to say, ‘Do you believe in second chances,’ ” Fabina said during an interview. “Listen to your body when it talks to you.”
Fabina emotionally discussed surviving the heart attack last year and looking forward to the rest of her life.
“I’m just blessed to be here to see my kids grow, and my family grow, and my grandchildren, and to grow old with my husband,” Fabina said. “He’s my rock. Last eight months, he’s been my punching bag and my sounding board. Lot of changes. But I’m here to talk about it.”
She also credited medical advancements that have been made possible due, in part, to the American Heart Association’s work.
“The lab test that they did at the hospital wasn’t here 30 years ago, so the American Heart Association with their studies and everything, promoted them to say, ‘Hey, she could be in the midst of having a heart attack,’ ” Fabina said.
Approximately 300 guests attended the fundraiser that had a Las Vegas Strip to Johnstown theme.
“It’s really nice to get the community back together again, to all be together here live and in person,” said the event’s chairwoman, Stephanie Jones, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s director of cardiovascular and respiratory services. “The turnout just keeps growing, so we hope to continue to raise awareness and get the community here to benefit the American Heart Association.”
Tammy Schreiber, a family nurse practitioner at Richland Family Health Center, was also recognized as a Heart Hall of Fame inductee.
“It’s a fantastic honor,” Schreiber said. “I’m very honored to receive the award and to be recognized.”
