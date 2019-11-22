The sights and sounds of the holiday season were in full effect Friday evening, as thousands lined the streets of downtown Johnstown for the 49th annual Hometown Christmas Parade and Light Up-Night.
The holiday celebration, sponsored by the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, was filled with more than 40 parading units, flying helium-filled balloons, an Ugly Sweater Run, sleigh rides, and Christmas caroling by the Johnstown Symphony Chorus.
"It's fantastic just to see this many people downtown coming out in today's weather," said Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic, prior to the start of the parade. "Just to see the crowd that we have downtown is fantastic. I think they're in for a great evening – a parade, the tree lighting, 500 gift bags, the Ugly Sweater Race earlier.
"It's just a great event for downtown Johnstown."
Johnstown couple Harold Hoffman and Kristi Chaney were in a festive mood Friday evening. The couple, along with Chaney's two children, braved the chilly weather for the downtown holiday experience.
"With so much negativity in Johnstown, with the drugs and the shootings, it's nice to come down to the Christmas parade," Hoffman said. "I've been coming down here since I was a kid. It's just fun to come down to and see people.
"Honestly, it's just something positive where you can come out with your family and have a good time," he said. "So why would you pass up on this? It's something for the kids to be occupied and have fun and share in the spirit."
Chaney said "We come to the parade every year. My 7-year-old son has autism, and loves when the tree lights up. It's his favorite night of the year. I have pictures of him here from when he was really little and his face lights up. We'll be here like three times a week so that he can get in his tree time."
As the parade began to wind down Friday evening, crowds made their way into Central Park for the lighting of the Christmas tree.
Surrounded by the little houses of Christmas Village, the 36-foot-tall computer-programmable artificial tree has become a Johnstown attraction during the holiday season, since making its debut in 2015.
Event-goers waited in anticipation while the countdown to the tree lighting began. The brief wait was immediately followed by an abundance of cheers and applause as the tree illuminated.
"It was a raging success," said Melissa Radovanic, president of Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership.
Radovanic said organizers started the day with concerns about the day's brisk and wet forecast, but the skies began to clear – paving the way for the special holiday event.
"The crowds tonight were just in line with everything we've experienced the past four years, so we were very excited to see so many people here this evening," Radovanic said. "We are so proud, and because we're volunteers and we do this on top of our jobs, and on top of our families and top of other organizations that we are a part of, it warms our hearts to see so many people come out and to know that this is one of the premiere events that people attend each year in our community."
The Central Park exhibit will remain on display through Jan. 8. The tree’s animated show will be held from noon to 1 p.m. daily and from 5 to 11 p.m. each night except Saturday, when live entertainment will be provided before the show begins at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.