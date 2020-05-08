Students at Forest Hills Elementary School have found a special way to show their mothers how much they love them.
To celebrate Mother’s Day, youngsters sang “I Love My Mommy” or filled out an “All About My Mom” sheet – and the cute results have been posted online on the Forest Hills Elementary Music Online website.
Jake Kearney, band and music teacher at Forest Hills Elementary School, said prior to schools closing due to COVID-19, he and other music teacher came across some Mother’s Day music and decided to do something with students to recognize the day.
“We were going to record them and put it on our local school channel for parents to watch, as well as YouTube,” he said.
But once they moved to online learning, the plan had to change.
“We got an email from the principal reminding us that the Mother’s Day activity for all elementary students was still due on May 1,” Kearney said. “I started thinking that maybe there was a way to still get the kids online. It just wouldn’t be a long video with a group of kids. It would be individual kids.”
The project shifted to pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students, who Kearney was teaching at the time.
“I tried to find a simple song for them to learn, so I sent a YouTube link that they could watch and learn and sing with parents,” he said. “I also sent a template for ‘All About My Mom,’ they also could do one on their grandma, that they could fill out.”
Once students completed the project, they were asked to submit a picture of themselves holding the paper or send to Kearney the video of themselves singing.
He posted the work on a page he created on the elementary music website.
“I had 30 students do the assignment and I got 10 to 15 pictures or videos from students,” Kearney said.
He said along with celebrating moms, the project also was meant to get children more active while at home.
“Even though we are all stuck inside and can’t do much, schools are still trying to finds ways to keep kids engaged and connected even through small projects like this one,” Kearney said.
“We’re showing appreciation for our moms and making it public so everyone can see the effort everyone is still putting in.”
To view the Mother’s Day projects, visit sites.google.com/fhrangers.org/fhelemmusiconline/music-prek-3/pre-k-kindergarten/happy-mothers-day?authuser=0.
