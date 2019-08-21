Nell Lechner, of Wood21Brothers, cleans up the No. 21 Paul Menard NASCAR race car on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, for the grand opening celebration of Laurel Ford in Windber. Announcements of the improvements to the dealership were made, and Laurel Auto Group and Windber elected officials celebrate the grand opening with a ribbon cutting.
WATCH VIDEO | Laurel Ford celebrates grand opening of remodeled Windber showroom
Todd Berkey is a photographer for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5055. Follow him on Twitter @BerkeyPhoto.
