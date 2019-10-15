Some new items – from a 19th Century Krag–Jørgensen rifle to a state-of-the-art touchscreen kiosk – have been installed at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial to help visitors better understand the contributions the region has made to the nation’s military history.
They were displayed for the first time during a press conference on Tuesday.
Five demilitarized rifles have been added to the Cambria County Veterans Memorial Museum collection.
“I think any military museum has to have some weaponry,” War Memorial Veterans Committee Chairman Marty Kuhar said. “Any military museum you go to – Army, Marine, whatever – has to have military weapons. And we’ve never had that before.”
The kiosk, located in the lobby, provides information about the Cambria County Military Hall of Fame, the museum, the almost 500 name plaques on arena seats, and a planned future video about Army Air Corps Lt. Col. Boyd David “Buzz” Wagner, a Nanty Glo resident who became the nation’s first ace of World War II. The display is highlighted by documentary footage about two county residents – Navy Petty Officer 1st Class John Lipple, who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor, and Marine Sgt. Michael Strank, an Iwo Jima flag-raiser.
“It’s some way to get people’s attention to come over here and get an opportunity to meet some of these local hometown heroes that are so easily forgotten and who so easily disappear from memory if we don’t make an effort to try and remember these people,” Dale Wicks, co-owner of Wix Pix Productions and a leader in the kiosk project, said.
Unveiling the kiosk was one of several activities planned throughout October and November to honor Strank, whose birthday occurred 100 years ago on Nov. 10, 1919.
Other scheduled events include the showing of Wix’s Strank film “Our Flag Still Waves” and the 2006 movie “Flags of Our Fathers” at Westwood Plaza Theatre, a redesign of the military park in Franklin, airing of Strank and Lipple documentaries on WPSU-TV, a Veterans Day birthday party in Central Park, a flag-raising atop Inclined Plane hill, and special presentations during a Johnstown Tomahawks hockey game.
Strank, a native of Czechoslovakia, grew up in Franklin.
During the battle of Iwo Jima, he along with Harlon Block, Franklin Sousley, Rene Gagnon, Ira Hayes and Harold Schultz (misidentified as John Bradley until 2016) raised a United States flag atop Mount Suribachi. Their action was captured by AP photographer Joe Rosenthal in one of the most recognized pictures ever taken.
“A lot of stuff happening in November, celebrating Michael Strank,” Wicks said. “Exciting times. The next time, darn it, somebody walks up to you and says, ‘Where are you from?’ Don’t say, ‘I’m from Johnstown. That’s the place that has all the floods.’ Say, ‘I’m from Johnstown, hometown of Sgt. Michael Strank, Iwo Jima flag raiser.’ "
