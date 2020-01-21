Change is not always easy, Miracle Reed-Walker told about 100 people attending the Johnstown’s Martin Luther King Jr. service on Monday.
The founder and president of Bridge of Hope Global nonprofit said her theme of “producing influence in the face of adversity” tapped into King’s message of inspiring the future.
“Everything that you have the ability to give – in this community; in your society; in your sphere of influence – has everything to do with what you are able to produce, not in good times, but what you are able to produce in the face of adversity,” Reed-Walker, 33, said at Pilgrim Church of God in Christ, 108 Poplar St.
“We are capable of accomplishing far more than what we could ever imagine, not because of what we were able to pass over, but what we actually had to walk through,” she continued.
Change comes through the ability to influence others, she said, suggesting that Jesus waited until he was 30 years old to begin his ministry because he was developing and building his ability to have an influence.
King’s influence is a legacy, she said.
“If we were to sum up the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., it would be that his greatest currency in life is not that which he was able to financially gain, but what he was able to create as an influencer of change,” Reed-Walker said. “We are also here today recognizing that the greatest thing that you and I have the ability to do is to bring change, because first we have the ability to influence.
“The dynamic of nonviolence and peace had everything to do with Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. recognizing that his greatest weapon was his ability to influence.”
She was given the name Miracle because she was born three months early, weighing about a pound and a half and doctors said it would be a miracle if she survived.
Reed-Walker said she doesn’t recognize that she was premature and challenged listeners not to delay their goals.
“I came out three months early because I had things to do,” she said. “Maybe some of you are sitting on dreams in this moment that look like premature decisions; premature goals. But I dare to ask you the question today that if you are able to produce greatness and be a person of influence right where you are, is what you are going after really a premature matter or is it right on time?”
Monday’s program was the 35th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. interfaith remembrance program led by the Johnstown Branch NAACP.
Other speakers included Alan Cashaw, Johnstown Branch president, and Linda Myers, wife of Pilgrim Church Pastor David Myers.
Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, host of NAACP Perspectives, was master of ceremonies, and Devon Haselrig was song leader and pianist.
