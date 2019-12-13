EBENSBURG – The new $22 million Conemaugh Ebensburg outpatient facility opening next week along Route 22 provides more than convenience for Ebensburg patients, leaders say.
With a variety of primary and specialty care physician offices and services that include laboratory, imaging and blood draw, the 40,000-square-foot facility represents the latest in health care delivery, Dr. Susan Williams, chief medical officer, said Thursday during ribbon-cutting ceremonies.
“We are really pleased about the opening of this building today,” Williams said. “It allows us to continue to keep care local.”
Williams noted the opening comes during Conemaugh Health System’s year-long celebration of the 130th anniversary of the 1889 founding of Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital. She talked about how health care has changed over the decades.
“As we reflect on how health care has evolved, what we have come to know is: As important as hospitals are, we are actually better off if we can deliver any care that can be delivered outside the hospital,” she said, explaining that providing care locally in outpatient settings leads to better outcomes.
“We have been in this (Ebensburg) community for 30 years, but we can now take all of our sites and consolidate them under one new roof in a beautiful facility with all the amenities,” she said.
Thursday’s program marked the culmination of more than a year of construction at the former Somogyi’s Route 22 Supply Co. coal business. Members of the Somogyi family were recognized for their support of the project.
A community meeting room was dedicated to the memory of company founder David Somogyi, who died in 2012.
“He was known for his smile, his unwavering character and his unconditional commitment to serve others,” Williams said.
“We are dedicating the community room to David’s memory. It will bring patients, leaders and community members together to share stories, learn and grow as we continue our mission of making communities healthier.”
Those attending Thursday included David Somogyi’s widow, Josephine; their sons and daughters-in-law, Matthew and Raelyn Somogyi and Bill and Kathy Somogyi; their daughter, Lisa Hunter; and Josephine Somogyi’s sister and brother-in-law, Evie and Jim Drapchak.
Conemaugh Physicians Group – Ebensburg Primary Care offices have opened in the new building, combining practices from the former locations at 236 Jamesway Road, 188 Industrial Park Road and 1100 W. High St.
Services opening next week after a final inspection include MedWELL urgent care, diagnostic imaging, blood draw, rehabilitation services and corporate care, which is Conemaugh’s occupational health program for area employers.
Specialty care includes cardiology, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedics and urology.
