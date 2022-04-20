SOMERSET, Pa. – The newest detective at the Somerset County District Attorney's Office was born to hunt.
And soon, she will join her colleagues to sniff out drug investigations countywide, acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said.
K-9 Detective Lee – named after a character on the popular drama "Yellowstone" – graduated from Mercer County-based Shallow Creek Kennels after being trained to detect the scent of opiates, methamphetamine and cocaine, among other substances, Metzgar said.
Lee was accompanied in her training by Chief Detective John Loiodici, who now serves as her handler.
“The district attorney’s office's new K-9 provides us with a sophisticated weapon to take down drug dealers that are polluting our towns with their poison,” Metzgar said.
German pointers were bred in the European country during the 1800s to serve as an all-purpose hunting dog. They are known as an energetic breed with strong legs, according to the American Kennel Club.
Metzgar indicated the introduction of the new K-9 is meant to send a strong impression, too.
“I plan to use every resource at my disposal to give this county the reputation that it is not the place to come with drugs, and this dog will be one more reason for them to stay away," she said.
"Lee will make our schools safer, keep our police officers further from harm’s way and be a highly visible deterrent for all drug activity," Metzgar said.
