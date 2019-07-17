A Cambria County jury visited a Hornerstown apartment Tuesday morning where prosecutors say a Johnstown man beat 32-year-old Angela Lunn to death before allegedly throwing evidence in a nearby dumpster and her body in a trash shelter.

Jurors spent approximately 30 minutes outside 91 Messenger St., where Johnstown police guided them upstairs to the former third-floor apartment of Larry Benefield Fason, 57.

Police also pointed out cameras on nearby buildings that captured video surveillance jurors viewed Tuesday afternoon, while Fason’s attorney, Charles Hoebler, of Pittsburgh, asked jurors to notice the condition and narrowness of the stairs outside that lead out of the back of the apartment into the alley where the Dumpster and trash shelter are located.

The trash bin, Hoebler also pointed out, displays a sign that reads, “We are watching you! Please don’t dump here!”

The jury of seven men and five women were selected Monday to hear the case against Fason, who faces criminal homicide charges for the November 2017 murder of Lunn.

Jurors were sworn in on Tuesday morning before opening arguments from both Hoebler and Cambria County District Attorney Kelly Callihan.

Callihan and assistant district attorneys Kevin Persio and Erin Dominick notified President Judge Norman Krumenacker III last year that they will not seek the death penalty in Fason’s case.

Video surveillance shown by police who testified Tuesday showed a person they say is Lunn walking towards the front entrance of Fason’s apartment building on Messenger Street around 4:15 a.m. Nov. 5, 2017.

Surveillance video from the Elks Flood City Lodge next door shown to jurors depicts what police say is Fason taking bags of garbage to the trash area around 5:30 a.m. Nov. 5, 2017. At around 6:30 a.m. the same morning, the video shows what police say is Fason dragging Lunn’s body down the stairs out the back of his apartment into the alley and into the trash shelter located there.

Johnstown police Det. Sgt. Cory Adams said those bags also included evidence related to Lunn’s death, including clumps of her hair, ripped underwear and blood-soaked rags.

Lunn was found around 12:30 p.m. Nov. 5, 2017, by neighbor Layton Brandon III, who was the first witness called by prosecutors Tuesday.

Brandon said he saw legs sticking out of the trash shelter as he took his garbage to the trash bin across Bell Alley.

“I kicked the legs,” Brandon said, and got no response before he took his garbage across the alley. When he crossed back the street to return to his apartment, he said he kicked the legs again.

“I said, ‘Come on, get up,’ ” Brandon testified.

With no response, Brandon said he ran to the apartment of Olympia Alston, who lives on the first floor of the same apartment building on Messenger Street.

In a 911 call played for the jury, Alston is heard telling a dispatcher, “There’s a dead body out here.”

Former Johnstown police Officer Kevin Fickes said he was one of the first officers to be dispatched to the scene and discovered a blood trail leading from Lunn’s body in the trash shelter up the back stairs to Fason’s third-floor apartment.

Fickes said he and another officer went into Fason’s apartment to retrieve Lunn’s personal belongings when he noticed blood smears around the sink in the kitchen area. Shortly after that, Fason asked police to leave.

Johnstown police Det. Mark Britton said he was then responsible for preparing a search warrant for Fason’s apartment and his body. During an examination at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Britton said he observed Fason’s blood, DNA and fingernail clippings collected and photographs taken of dried blood, cuts and various abrasions on his body.

Both Fickes and Britton said Lunn was wearing jeans without underwear and a winter jacket with no clothing underneath when she was first discovered. Photos of the initial crime scene shows Lunn’s jacket was upside down.

During opening arguments, Callihan pointed out that blood was not found near the entrance Lunn used when she arrived to Fason’s apartment, which would negate his previous claims that Lunn arrived at his home with the injuries she eventually died from.

When investigators discovered Lunn’s body on Nov. 5, 2017, they found she had suffered skull fractures and a broken neck. An autopsy showed she had more than 100 bruises or abrasions on her body.

Also during opening arguments, Callihan detailed Lunn’s injuries to the jury, which she said included several internal injuries, lacerations, indications of sexual assault by an object, broken bones and a fatal head injury.

“This was a brutal beating from head to toe, front to back,” Callihan said.

Callihan said witnesses will present evidence to support a first-degree murder conviction.

“The amount of injuries took time to inflict,” she said. “This took forethought, intent and action.”

Lunn was 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighed 97 pounds, Callihan added.

“In this petite size, she had no chance in defending herself,” she said. “Not against this defendant.”

According to police, Fason admitted Lunn was at his apartment that night, but “showed up in that shape.”

During his opening arguments, Hoebler said Lunn’s injuries were from at least 72 hours prior and nothing in Fason’s apartment would have inflicted the injuries she experienced.

“There’s no evidence of first-degree murder here,” he said.

Fason also did not have injuries consistent with the attack prosecutors accuse him of committing, Hoebler said, and asked jurors to consider whether Fason’s actions indicate that he was trying to hide anything.

“You’re going to see the actions he took are not consistent with a coverup,” Hoebler said.

Although prosecutors say Fason’s interviews with police were inconsistent, Hoebler told jurors to pay attention to the details that did remain consistent during each interview: Fason’s claim that Lunn showed up with her injuries and that he didn’t want to hurt her and had no reason to do so.

Hoebler also asked Adams about proof the clothing items Fason disposed of belonged to Lunn and how police were able to identify Lunn in dark video surveillance footage captured from a relatively far distance.

Testimony began Tuesday afternoon. The trial is scheduled to last throughout the week.