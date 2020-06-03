Patricia Vazquez recalled her 22-year-old daughter's reaction after having just watched a video of a Minnesota police officer applying deadly force against an unarmed black man.
"She came in crying and said, ‘Did you see the George Floyd film?’ I hadn’t seen it, and by seeing her face, I didn’t want to," Patricia Vazquez said. "It broke her heart."
The video shows Minnesota Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes. Floyd was on his stomach with his hands cuffed behind his back. Three other officers ignored Floyd’s cries for help.
With that video seared in her mind – and motivated by many other instances of unjust police treatment of African Americans in the United States – Kirsten Vazquez, of Johnstown, has organized a peaceful protest on Facebook that she calls "Justice 4 George-United We Stand."
Although she said she warned of credible threats made against her planned protest, Vazquez said she is nonetheless prepared to carry out her original protest at noon Saturday at Central Park in downtown Johnstown.
"You can't cancel a movement," she said.
Vazquez said she has lived in Arizona and Detroit as well as Johnstown. But through Facebook and other social media platforms, she said, it doesn't matter where one lives. Technology provides a window to injustice happening everywhere.
“I’ve been shaped by the age of social media I live in," she said after a rally Wednesday at the Central Park Complex in downtown Johnstown.
"In the 1960s during the civil rights era, people didn’t have that," Vazquez said. "But in the age of social media, we can see what is happening anywhere in the country."
As of Wednesday, more than 700 people on Facebook showed interest in her protest event Saturday. Part of the protest, she said, may include having participants lie facedown and chant, "I can't breath" for nine minutes in tribute to Floyd's final moments.
On Wednesday, Vazquez was the youngest person to speak during the rally attended by dozens of local residents and featuring several community leaders.
Other speakers represented various facets of government and community including City Councilwoman Sylvia King, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Deacon Jeff Wilson and city police Chief Robert Johnson also spoke.
They acknowledged Vazquez' plans for a protest, but they also expressed concerns about the potential for violent outsiders to counteract the protest.
Patricia Vazquez said she is scared for her daughter – but she is emboldened by her confidence.
“I’m hoping we can have a peaceful protest," she said. "I’m still scared. But I believe in the positive people who will come."
